CES 2017: Xiaomi Makes CES Debut With Mi TV 4

Xiaomi, a renowned technology company won the show at CES debut in Las Vegas where it announced Mi TV 4 The 65 inch TV has 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body. It has individual MiTV bar with a main board and Dolby Atmos sound system.

Mi TV 4 has following features:

• 4K display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels

• 4.9mm ultra-thin metal body

• Quad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor

• Independent Dolby Atmos sound system

• Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding

• Deep learning AI system

• Available in 3 sizes, including 49"/ 55"/ 65"

Xiaomi also disclosed its booth on the CES 2017 floor, LVCC, South Hall 3, #30309, that will display more than 70 products,including smartphones, smart TVs, and smart routers, and dozens of Mi Ecosystem products in the smart home, health & fitness, personal transportation, and smart toys.

Xiaomi’s Mi Ecosystem is present in several smart devices. Xiaomi successfully incorporated its technology in different companies, following the approach of IOT, or internet of things. It has invested in more than 77 companies that produce smart TVs, smart routers and smartphones.

At CES, Xiaomi also announced that it sold more than23 million Mi Bands and 3.3 million webcams, and more than 1 million Mi Air Purifiers annually. It has introduced more than 50 million devices with IOT technology along with Mi Ecosystem.

The company proved that Mi Ecosystem model is successful, and it will get further globally. CES 2017 provided Xiaomi a place for showcasing its innovation to the world, said Xiang Wang, Senior Vice President, Xiaomi.

Mi TV 4 will be available in China at an estimated price under US$2000 for 65-inch with the Dolby Atmos home theater.

What is Xiaomi?

Developed in 2010,Xiaomi is a company that believes in innovation in technology. The company develops innovative hardware, software, and internet services. Xiaomi’s products include Mi and Redmi smartphones, Mi TVs and set-top boxes, Mi routers, and Mi Ecosystem products including smart home products, wearable, and other accessories.