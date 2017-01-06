CES 2017 Begins With Next-Generation Innovations

The world’s biggest technology event has started with a loud bang for sure. The CES 2017 has started and it’s bringing all that we anticipated and a lot much more too. The show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The show has set up a record breaking stage to showcase the devices from different companies.

The companies will get an area of more than 2.5 million net square feet to showcase their products. It is also being said that more than 3,800 companies will launch a number of innovative products that were never heard before.

Almost 600 new startups are making way in this year’s CES. The companies range rpm smaller startups to larger ones. The startups will launch their products in the Eureka Park which is owned by Consumers Technology Association (CTA). The CES 2017 will be running till Sunday, 8th January, 2017.

“What an incredible way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CES – with the largest show floor in our history showcasing the next generation of innovation that will revolutionize our world,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

“The products and services unveiled at CES 2017 will touch nearly every single global industry. From the latest in virtual reality, smart home, self-driving vehicles, robotics, wearables, health and fitness tech and more, CES 2017 is unveiling the future of the connected experience and what it means for consumers around the world.”

NIVIDIA founder and CEO Jen-Shun Huang made a special keynote on Wednesday before the start of event in which he announced a lot of new and exciting projects.

The announcements were made for the new and upcoming graphic devices, new processors, artificial intelligence and Mass Effect which is a popular Bio Ware game. This year’s CES will be filled with 4K HDR technology that will be seen in the form of TV screens and computer monitors too.

Huang also announced its partnership with Audi which will be developing artificial intelligence for a new range of self-driving cars. Audi is trying to bring its new self-driving cars by the year 2020.

A number of companies such as A&D Medical/Mobile health, BME, Bosch, Carnival, Casio, Faraday Future, FCA, Hyundai, Huawei, LG, Panasonic, Monster, Qualcomm, Samsung, TCL, Toyota and many other companies will be showcasing a number of devices in the show this year.

CES 2017 includes a new thing and that is the addition of two full Media Days where companies large and small introduced products to the global market. In these 2 days, 28 companies hosted preshow news conferences, with a wide array of major product announcements:

A&D Medical/Mobile Health – The MobileHelp Tablet Medical Alarm with MobileVitals Monitoring.

BMW – Prototype of BMW’s 7-fully automated sedan.

Bosch – Concept car featuring face recognition and intelligent personalization, gesture control with Ultra Haptics, a crystal-clear OLED display and digital exterior mirrors.

Carnival – Ocean Medallion, a highly personalized wearable concierge service, which enables elevated service through enhanced guest interactions during the entire cruise experience.

Casio – PRO TREK, a smart watch, which uses Android Wear 2.0 and is equipped with low-power GPS and new full-color map functionality.

Continental – High-Resolution 3D Lash Lidar, capable of 3D measurement of the environment in challenging conditions such as fog, dust, rain and light.

Faraday Future – The FF 91, a fully-electric, fully-connected, self-driving, keyless vehicle experience with a “driverless valet” function that allows the car to park itself from your smartphone.

FCA – Portal, a concept car, is battery electric, cloud connected and offers fully self-driving capabilities.

Hisense – The H10D 4K HDR TV, featuring proprietary ULED display technology, quantum dot wide color gamut and full array local dimming.

Huawei/Honor Brands – The Honor 6X dual-camera, dual-sensor smartphone, retailing for $250 USD.

Hyundai – IONIC Scooter, a "micro mobility" fold-up scooter aimed at those who live in urban environments with limited parking options.

LG – LG Signature OLED TV W, or the “The Wallpaper TV.” The 65” model is 2.57 mm wide – 1/10th of an inch – with no gap between the TV and wall.

Lucaro – iRobotics 7 Medical Massage Chair, a full-body massage chair that also uses blood pressure and heart rate monitoring for added comfort and options.

Monster – Soundstage 2, to be integrated with Amazon Alexa.

Panasonic – Lumix GH5 mirrorless camera that excels at shooting video and has 4K and 6K capabilities.

Qualcomm – Snapdragon 835, the first 10 nanometer mobile processor, with enhanced efficiency that helps to create thinner phones with longer battery life.

Royole – The Royole Moon, a 3D virtual mobile theater combining 1080p AMOLED displays at over 3000 ppi resolution that simulate a giant 800” curved screen, with stereoscopic 3D and noise-cancelling headphones for a completely immersive experience.

Samsung – The Wash and FlexDry IoT-enabled washer/dryer system featuring four separate compartments for washing and drying, letting you maximize efficiency and customize how you manage your laundry.

Sony – Crystal LED integrated structure display, with superfine LED structures serving as a light source, making it virtually impossible to see the pixels.

TCL – The Xess series – X2 and X3 models – which are edgeless, flat and curved proving ultimate picture quality.

Toyota – Concept-i, a self-driving car allowing passengers to interact with the car’s artificial intelligence agent named “Yui,” which anticipates drivers’ needs, measures emotions and responds automatically.

Valeo – The 360AEB Nearshield, an emergency braking system that eliminates drivers’ blind spots, bringing the vehicle to a stop in emergency situations.

VOXX – Terk delivers the strongest Wi-Fi signals throughout the home, as well as free HDTV. The soon-to-be released Terk Omni features circle beam technology, which will allow you to receive broadcast signals up to 65 miles away.

ZF – The ZF ProAI, a deep learning software and ZF’s first step into artificial intelligence that goes beyond automotive applications.

ZTE – The Hawkeye, the world's first crowdsourced phone.

CES 2017 runs from Thursday, January through Sunday, January 8.