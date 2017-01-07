 
 

MIT Researchers Develop 3-D Graphene 10 Times Stronger Than Steel But Much Lighter

Posted: Jan 7 2017, 1:46am CST | by , Updated: Jan 7 2017, 1:49am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

MIT Researchers Develop 3-D Graphene 10 Times Stronger Than Steel But Much Lighter
3-D-printed gyroid models such as this one were used to test the strength and mechanical properties of a new lightweight material. Photo Credit: Melanie Gonick/MIT
  • MIT Researchers develop 3D Form of Graphene that is the Lightest and has the Most Strength
 

Researchers at MIT have developed a 3D form of graphene that is the lightest of materials and has the most strength.

The experts at MIT have managed to design one of the strongest and most lightweight of materials. This has been accomplished by meshing and melding flakes of graphene which is a two-dimensional type of carbon.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

This novel material looks like a sponge yet it has a tensile strength ten times that of steel. In the two dimensional form, graphene has been supposed to be the strongest of materials. 

The conversion of that two-dimensional form into 3D shape is what gave scientists a hard time up until now. The various aspects of the 3D form has more to do with the configuration than with the material. This opens up a virtual treasure trove of future materials possessing extraordinary qualities.

Other materials could be combined to make similar geometric configurations. The study was published in a journal. While there had been talk of such materials doing the rounds, no one had attempted to make the tough and light material in reality. 

The MIT group analyzed the material’s behavior down to the atomic level. Two dimensional materials are like flat arrays that are just one atom in thickness.

They can be enlarged in other dimensions though. Not only do they have extra tensile strength but they also possess electrical properties. However, the thinness of these materials makes them not very feasible for use in making automobiles, homes or contraptions.

A team of MIT engineers has successfully designed a new 3-D material with five percent the density of steel and ten times the strength, making it one of the strongest, lightweight materials known. Video: Melanie Gonick/MIT

The 2D materials can now be translated into 3D materials. Up until now this was just a desire of mankind. Now it has become a reality. Heat and pressure was used to combine the flakes of graphene. The result was a material that resembled corals and diatoms. 

The strength of this material was par excellence. Once the 3D material was produced, it was tested. The graphene behaved like the strength of paper would go up when it is rolled up into tubular form.

The novel material was made by a 3D printer. In the future, graphene materials could be made that would be even lighter than air.

Other materials besides graphene like polymers or metals could be experimented on with similar results. In fact, the material can be replaced with virtually anything. All that matters in the final analysis is the configuration.   

MIT scientists published findings of this research in the journal Science Advances.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

2 hours ago

Killer Asteroids? The White House Has a Plan

Killer Asteroids? The White House Has a Plan

14 hours ago, 11:23am CST

Scientists Use Light to to Control Proteins Inside Live Cells

Scientists Use Light to to Control Proteins Inside Live Cells

14 hours ago, 11:04am CST

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

15 hours ago, 10:41am CST

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

10 hours ago, 3:28pm CST

Tim Cook Takes a Pay Cut

Tim Cook Takes a Pay Cut

13 hours ago, 12:47pm CST

CES 2017 Marks the Debut Polaroid Pop Instant Digital Camera

CES 2017 Marks the Debut Polaroid Pop Instant Digital Camera

13 hours ago, 12:41pm CST

CES 2017 Begins With Next-Generation Innovations

CES 2017 Begins With Next-Generation Innovations

13 hours ago, 12:35pm CST

CES 2017: Xiaomi Makes CES Debut With Mi TV 4

CES 2017: Xiaomi Makes CES Debut With Mi TV 4

13 hours ago, 12:17pm CST

Golden Globes 2017: What You Need to Know

Golden Globes 2017: What You Need to Know

13 hours ago, 12:13pm CST

Xiaomi Unveils World’s Slimmest And Compact TV At CES 2017

Xiaomi Unveils World’s Slimmest And Compact TV At CES 2017

14 hours ago, 11:23am CST

CES 2017: Here Is A Six-Inch Touchscreen Windows Desktop

CES 2017: Here Is A Six-Inch Touchscreen Windows Desktop

14 hours ago, 11:06am CST

CES 2017: We will Eventually See A Haptic Display That May be Worthwhile

CES 2017: We will Eventually See A Haptic Display That May be Worthwhile

14 hours ago, 10:53am CST

When You Can Start Filing Your Taxes

When You Can Start Filing Your Taxes

15 hours ago, 10:44am CST

CES 2017: The Dell 2 in 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

CES 2017: The Dell 2 in 1 Latitude 7285 Discards The Charging Cable

15 hours ago, 10:36am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

2 hours ago

Killer Asteroids? The White House Has a Plan

Killer Asteroids? The White House Has a Plan

14 hours ago, 11:23am CST

Scientists Use Light to to Control Proteins Inside Live Cells

Scientists Use Light to to Control Proteins Inside Live Cells

14 hours ago, 11:04am CST

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

52 Million Years Old Fossil Fruit Found in Argentina

15 hours ago, 10:41am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

2 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

10 hours ago, 3:28pm CST

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

11 hours ago, 2:14pm CST

Tim Cook Takes a Pay Cut

Tim Cook Takes a Pay Cut

13 hours ago, 12:47pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.