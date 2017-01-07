CES 2017 Marks The Debut Of World's First Circular-Screen Computers

This year CES is celebrating 50 years of success and a great name tag which is the reason that this year, the event has gone bigger than ever. The CES 2017 will run from 5th January to 8th January 2017 and among these few weeks hundreds of products will be launched.

YoungZone which is the leading entertainment supplier for young kids in China has come up with a new product for CES. The company has launched world’s first ever AR hand griped circular screen computer that will have an innovative circular screen with an AR design. The device is named MAGNEO.

The MAGNEO is named is certainly a very highly imaginative mobile device. The device will certainly challenge the traditional designs with its rounded shape. The MAGNEO is an Augmented Reality device with an ultra-powerful arithmetic unit, a high definition and speedy camera. The device comes with a hand gripping structure that will make it really easy to use.

The MAGNEO comes with a 92mm high definition LED screen. The other devices offer a rectangular screen but it has a circular screen which will give a unique experience to the users. The device will have dial plate that will have the positioning of screen balanced as per the demand of the user.

This kind of design was already acclaimed and awarded at German iF Design Award in year 2015 and in Italy’s A Design Award along with China’s Success Design Award In year 2016 as well. MAGNEO has captured a lot of attention worldwide due to its latest technology.

It is specifically devised for children of age 13 to 16 years and will focus on learning perspective. MAGNEO has successfully made its mark at the CES 2017 and will be soon available in market.

