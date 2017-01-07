6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

The number of organs in the human body have gone up. The mesentery has been a digestive organ that has been included in the long list of human organs recently. In order to gain the title of the word “organ”, a part must be self-sufficient and have a function.

Mesentery: Researchers had long thought that the mesentery which connected the gut to the stomach wall was made of many strands. In 2012, surgeons found it to be one singular fold of tissue. That made it eligible to be called an organ.

There are other body parts that had hitherto gone undiscovered by Popular Science. Five body parts besides the mesentery are given below:

Anterolateral Ligament

This is a part of the knee that went missing in action for a century before science noticed it. In 1879, a surgeon noticed a pearly fibrous resistant band. This ligament in the knee was not rediscovered until 1970. Finally, in 2013, it was properly named and declared to be an organ. It lies on the front of the knee and links the thighbone to the shinbone. This ligament is different from the four others which keep the knee joint in place. It basically helps the knee remain in place when it is twisted and turned. Sometimes it undergoes injury from which recovery takes time.

Vertical Occipital Fasciculus

In 2012, scientists noticed a fiber in the brain that was involved in the cognitive act of reading. It had remained un-described before. Carl Wernicke was found to be its discoverer. He was the person who had found the language center in the human brain. The vertical occipital fasciculus may have been ignored due to a tiff between Wernicke and his mentor. The two disagreed on certain points regarding the brain region. This area of the brain is used when a person recognizes a word in a book or a person’s face.

Dua’s Layer

This one was found hidden in the cornea by scientists. The cornea is the clear organ that focuses light into the eye and protects it as well. The Dua’s layer is tensile but only 15 microns in thickness. It hooks up 5 layers in the cornea. As the layers were separated, the Dua’s layer came into prominence. This organ of the eye may be involved in various ailments that affect the back of the cornea.

Brain Lymphatic Vessels

The human body is riddled with small tubules called lymphatic vessels. They carry immune cells in order to fight infections. They also engage in the removal of dead cells. For hundreds of years, scientists thought that the brain lacked an immune system. Things have turned out to be just the opposite though. Lymphatic vessels abound in the brain’s meninges.

They carry fluid into the lymph nodes situated close to it. This system also shows us how immune cells go into and exit the central nervous system. While examining meninges in mice, this organ was noticed for the first time.

Afterwards, similar structures were found in the human brain as well. The reason why these vessels remained out of sight was that they were very small. Thanks to advancements in microscopic science, this discovery was made. Via reserch on this front, more could be known about such diseases as Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.

Clitoris

This is the organ through which females gain sexual pleasure. It has been misunderstood up until now. There is far more to it than we thought. It consists of a sensitive protuberence that has a rich supply of nerves. Yet this is just the outer part of the organ. The inner part remained hidden throughout most of history from science. Internally it has small nerves that go on to join up with the vagina.

These are 5 inches in length. Not only the clitoris but its hood have been a source of puzzlement for scientists. During the witch hunts of the Middle Ages, the organ was called the devil’s teat. Also Sigmund Freud declared it to be a source of immature orgasms. He wrongly thought that the vagina was the real seat of female orgasms.

There has been much controversy surrounding the clitoris. Knowledge regarding it has been found, lost and rediscovered. Only after research done by Alfred Kinsey and Masters and Johnson was the clitoral re-positioned as the main seat of female orgasm and sexuality.