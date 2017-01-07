NASA’s Hubble Shows Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

New information from NASA reveals that its two voyagers are wandering beyond the solar system. Both aircrafts are studying interstellar, unexplored regions between the stars.

The Hubble Space Telescope is mapping the road through measurement of probes materials. Hubble can help scientists understand interstellar even when the voyagers can’t send data in the absence of electrical power.

Hubble’s data revealed that interstellar have rich ecology that contains hydrogen clouds having other elements. The combined data of voyagers, and Hubble help scientists understand how the sun passes through interstellar space.

The combined data from both sources created a new opportunity for NASA scientists to compare the data, stated study leader Seth Redfield of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

The voyagers collect small samples while travelling at roughly 38,000 miles per hour. Whereas, Hubble provides deeper data, as it can look at wider and longer distances.

Hubble data will help astronomers find interstellar physical properties, stated Hubble team member Julia Zachary of Wesleyan University.

The team presented the research result on Jan 6at the winter meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Grapevine, Texas. In 1977 NASA launched spacecraft with two voyagers that explored Saturn and Jupiter.

Voyager 1 is exploring interstellar space, and voyager 2 is visiting Neptune and Uranus. Voyager 1 is travelling at 13 billion miles from Earth, and Voyager 2, is travelling at 10.5 billion miles from Earth.

In this illustration oriented along the ecliptic plane, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope looks along the paths of NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft as they journey through the solar system and into interstellar space. Hubble is gazing at two sight lines (the twin cone-shaped features) along each spacecraft's path. The telescope's goal is to help astronomers map interstellar structure along each spacecraft's star-bound route. Each sight line stretches several light-years to nearby stars. Credits: NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI)

Both voyagers will measure the interstellar material, cosmic rays and magnetic fields for 10 years. Hubble will assist voyagers by mapping the road to interstellar. Hubble's Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph will observe how interstellar material absorbs the starlight. Astronomers found that the spacecraft will live

90,000 years in a second cloud and will pass into a third interstellar cloud. The researchers found that the clouds developed in different areas are now together.

Hubble’s data also revealed that sun’s journey also affects heliosphere, the huge bubble produced by solar wind. But, near heliosphere the wind gets outside the interstellar. Both Hubble and voyager 1 collected data of the interstellar beyond heliosphere where wind emerges from stars rather than from the sun.

The voyagers were developed by JPL, a Caltech division that operates two spacecraft. Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages the telescope.