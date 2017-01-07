Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

Hubble space telescope from NASA detected comets that plunged into HD 172555 that’s 23 million years old and lives at 95 light years from the earth.

Hubble did not detect the exocomets (the comets outside the solar system) directly, but detected them through gas, the vaporized remnant of icy nuclei.

Scientists revealed that HD 172555 shows the third extra solar system where astronomers detected comets. The systems are young, though they are 40 million years old. All of the systems are young, under 40 million years old.

Scientists discovered that the comets were formed as a process of gravitational stirring when comets reside in the stars. The events also show the past history of solar system when the comets sent water to earth, and other inner planets of the solar system.

NASA astronomers found that similar comets in extra solar system are also common in young stars, stated leader Carol Grady of Eureka Scientific Inc. in Oakland, California, and NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The event showed the early period of the solar system. The result was presented on 6 Jan by Gary at the winter meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Grapevine, Texas.

The discovered comet star is from a group named Beta Pictoris Moving Group that emerged from similar stellar group. Scientists think that it’s easy to study the stellar group because it is located very close to the earth.

For the first time in 2004 and 2001, some French astronomers discovered exocomets around HD 172555. They observed them through a data collected by The European Southern Observatory's HARPS , i.e. High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher, planet-finding spectrograph.

A spectrograph divides light into its component colors, allowing astronomers to detect an object's chemical makeup. The HARPS spectrograph detected the chemical fingerprints of calcium imprinted in the starlight, evidence that comet-like objects were falling into the star.

To follow the research study, Grady’s team used Hubble's Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph ,STIS and the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph ,COS in 2015 to analyze the spectrograph in ultraviolet light that helps Hubble detect different elements.