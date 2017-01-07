UFO Video Finally Released by Chilean Navy

Chile released an amazing video that shows the presence of UFO that’s considered real, as its moving and releasing substances. The Chilean navy helicopter discovered this UFO type object.

The UFO investigating agency named, Chilean government agency, CEFAA studied the video for two years, but failed to understand the nature of the object that appeared in the airspace.

The video was taken by a naval helicopter during its daily coastal patrol in November 2014 when its camera detected a flying object. The camera technician took the image of the object, and zoomed in the image with IR, infra-red to well understand it.

The helicopter pilot detected the UAP, Unidentified aerial phenomena from a distance of 35 to 40 miles and tried to contact the object, but did not get any reply. The pilot informed two radar stations about the object, but both could not detect it accept this one being detected by naval helicopters.

The traffic controllers of air traffic confirmed that there won’t be any traffic, including military or civilians in that area. The traffic controllers also banned any aircraft to fly in the area where UFO was detected, according to the Huffington Post via Daily Mail.

The size of the UFO was same like the helicopter, and it released either gas or some liquid before it vanished in the clouds.Two navy officers were interviewed for investigation, and General Ricardo Bermúdez, Director of CEFAA said that though we do not know the object,but it seems a UFO.

The interview was conducted by General Bermúdez, with the help of nuclear chemist Mario Avila, a CEFAA scientific committee member, and he seemed very impressed by both witnesses. Both witnesses are well trained, experienced, and professionals and they were unable to detect the object.

SAR, the Surveillance & Reconnaissance took the footage in clear daylight. It’s been two years the team is trying to evaluate the object, but still can’t understand it. The investigating team included CEFAA members, military experts, technicians and academics from several institutes.