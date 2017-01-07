 
 

UFO Video Finally Released By Chilean Navy

Posted: Jan 7 2017, 7:35am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

UFO Video Finally Released by Chilean Navy
 

Recently released video of a mysterious object is a UFO, flying towards navy helicopter that is unsuccessful to actually investigate it

Chile released an amazing video that shows the presence of UFO that’s considered real, as its moving and releasing substances. The Chilean navy helicopter discovered this UFO type object.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The UFO investigating agency named, Chilean government agency, CEFAA studied the video for two years, but failed to understand the nature of the object that appeared in the airspace.

The video was taken by a naval helicopter during its daily coastal patrol in November 2014 when its camera detected a flying object. The camera technician took the image of the object, and zoomed in the image with IR, infra-red to well understand it.

The helicopter pilot detected the UAP, Unidentified aerial phenomena from a distance of 35 to 40 miles and tried to contact the object, but did not get any reply. The pilot informed two radar stations about the object, but both could not detect it accept this one being detected by naval helicopters.

The traffic controllers of air traffic confirmed that there won’t be any traffic, including military or civilians in that area. The traffic controllers also banned any aircraft to fly in the area where UFO was detected, according to the Huffington Post via Daily Mail.

The size of the UFO was same like the helicopter, and it released either gas or some liquid before it vanished in the clouds.Two navy officers were interviewed for investigation, and General Ricardo Bermúdez, Director of CEFAA said that though we do not know the object,but it seems a UFO.

The interview was conducted by General Bermúdez, with the help of nuclear chemist Mario Avila, a CEFAA scientific committee member, and he seemed very impressed by both witnesses. Both witnesses are well trained, experienced, and professionals and they were unable to detect the object.

SAR, the Surveillance & Reconnaissance took the footage in clear daylight. It’s been two years the team is trying to evaluate the object, but still can’t understand it. The investigating team included CEFAA members, military experts, technicians and academics from several institutes.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NASA&#039;s Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

40 minutes ago

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

57 minutes ago

NASA’s Hubble Shows Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

Hubble Provides Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

1 hour ago

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

1 hour ago

Solar Storms can Charge up the Soil at Lunar Poles

Solar Storms can Charge up the Soil at Lunar Poles

1 hour ago

Brain Region That Recognizes Faces Grows with Age

Brain Region That Recognizes Faces Grows with Age

2 hours ago

CES 2017 Marks the Debut of World&#039;s First Circular-Screen Computers

CES 2017 Marks the Debut of World's First Circular-Screen Computers

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Dell Canvas is World’s First Horizontal QHD smart Workspace

CES 2017: Dell Canvas is World’s First Horizontal QHD smart Workspace

2 hours ago

A Giant Iceberg is about to Break off from Antarctica

A Giant Iceberg is about to Break off from Antarctica

5 hours ago

China&#039;s First AR Smart Glasses HiAR Glasses Showcased at CES 2017

China's First AR Smart Glasses HiAR Glasses Showcased at CES 2017

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Develop 3-D Graphene 10 Times Stronger Than Steel But Much Lighter

MIT Researchers Develop 3-D Graphene 10 Times Stronger Than Steel But Much Lighter

5 hours ago

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

A New Star will Burst into Sky in 2022, Astronomers Predict

8 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

16 hours ago, 3:28pm CST

Tim Cook Takes a Pay Cut

Tim Cook Takes a Pay Cut

18 hours ago, 12:47pm CST

CES 2017 Marks the Debut Polaroid Pop Instant Digital Camera

CES 2017 Marks the Debut Polaroid Pop Instant Digital Camera

18 hours ago, 12:41pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

NASA&#039;s Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

40 minutes ago

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

57 minutes ago

NASA’s Hubble Shows Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

Hubble Provides Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

1 hour ago

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

NASA&#039;s Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

40 minutes ago

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

57 minutes ago

NASA’s Hubble Shows Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

Hubble Provides Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

1 hour ago

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.