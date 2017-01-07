Feed Babies Peanut-Based Foods as Early as Possible to Avoid Peanut Allergies

The NIH has laid down some new guidelines regarding the introduction of peanuts in the diets of children. It has to be early and not later in life. This will help protect them from peanut allergies.

This is diametrically opposed to what parents were told years ago. They were not to give peanuts to their children. Yet the latest rules say that early exposure is good for the little kids.

Early on in 2015, The AAP stated that kids as young as four months old should be gradually introduced to peanuts. Previously, the avoidance of peanuts till three years of age was recommended.

All this introduction of peanuts ought to take place under the close supervision of a health professional. It is not to be done on one’s own and in a haphazard manner.

Those who have peanut allergy ought to be very careful. Persistent vigilance is the price that has to be paid for avoiding the symptoms of a peanut allergy. These steps will help to save lives and the overall health of kids.

Also healthcare expenses will be saved up on. Prevention is the watchword. Care as they say is better than cure. The results will be that peanut allergies in the United States will undergo a radical decrease.

The study looked at babies who didn’t react to the ingestion of peanuts at the age of eight months. From these kids, 14% developed a peanut allergy by the age of 5, according to ScienceAlert.

However, only 2% of the babies developed peanut allergy after being fed a paste of peanuts on a weekly basis. Thus intervention has to start early in order to nip the evil in the bud.

Over 600 babies who were at risk of peanut allergies were selected. Some of them had eczema and were also susceptible to egg allergy. Since 1997, the number of children with peanut allergy in the US has more than tripled in number.

This may be due to outdated advice. While exposure to peanut proteins through the air could contribute to allergy symptoms, eating peanuts while young could actually help prevent allergy. Since in the US and UK, peanuts are common yet not given to babies in the form of paste, allergy to peanuts is very common.

Exposure to the allergen at a young age is vital for the child’s immune system which then fights off any symptoms of allergy. It is hoped these new guidelines will help young ones develop resistance to peanut allergies.