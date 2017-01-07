 
 

North America Center Is A Town Called Center

Posted: Jan 7 2017, 9:16am CST

 

North America Center is a Town Called Center
  The Midpoint of North America is a Town bearing the Title Center
 

Apparently, the midpoint of North America is a town bearing the title Center. This by the way is just a coincidence.

Earlier two towns in North Dakota held the honor of being located at the center of North America. Rugby was one of them. Then the mayor of nearby Robinson declared his town to be the actual center.

Then in December of last year, scientists decided to look into the matter and find out the truth. Peter Rogerson started calculating the longitude and latitude of this matter. 

After he came upon the famous dispute between Rugby and Robinson, he decided to investigate even further. It took a lot of models of North America to find out where the exact center lay.

The center is supposed to hold and connect in an equidistant manner to every point on the peripheral regions. It is indeed a balancing act to find the center of North America.

Rogerson’s research bears the imprints of solid science, according to Popular Science. This study is more accurate than any of the other ones which took place regarding the center. 

The curvature of the earth was also taken into account. The problem is that 2D maps distort what is a fact on the 3D level. Accuracy was striven for and after connecting all the dots, Rogerson came up with something which was quite a surprise.

He came upon a town named “Center”. Yes, believe it or not, that was the actual name of the town. This name was just a coincidence. It was not due to any idea that the inhabitants had about their town being at the center of all of North America.

What was true was that Center was at the center of its county. It had its foundation laid down in 1902. The surprising thing was that the town’s inhabitants didn’t much care about being located right in the middle of North America and having their town called Center to boot.

What a strange coincidence indeed!

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

