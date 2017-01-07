 
 

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

Posted: Jan 7 2017, 9:46am CST

 

  • New LG TVs with Embedded ATSC 3.0 Chips, Demonstrated at CES 2017
  • Launching in South Korea This Spring
 

LG Launches first 4K Ultra HD TVs for Next Generation TV Broadcast Standards at CES 2017

LG introduced its first ATSC3.0- enabled 4K Ultra HD TVs at CES 2017. The model represents next generation model. This model has dual tuners, including 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 as announced by LG at CES 2017.

The company displayed the new model having 65 inch screen, and ATSC 3 tuner. The TV comes up with HDR with 4k UHD. The model also includes a program guide provided by the ROUTE.

This is for the first time that LG has combined the broadcast and broadband through ATSC3.0. Most of these models have chore technology and U.S. R&D lab Zenith.

The A/322 transmission system in LG TVs includes features, like bit interleaver, scrambler, mapper, OFDM framer, reserved tunes as well as guard interval.

ATSC 3.0 is based in internet protocol, and delivers 4KUHD services, excellent reception and spectrum. The broadcaster will have a variety of options to broadcast the services through a combination of high capacity play load and HEVC.

The ATSC 3.0 suit of standards is either approved, or will approve in spring this year. ATSC 3.0 is the most innovative technology by LG/zenith that also has technologies like A/153.

Zenith developed several technologies, including the core transmission like in ATSC A/153 that was approved in 1996 by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. 

LG also worked with Korean government and broadcasters to launch this new TV, stated Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

He also said that Korea will have next generation TV that is a blend of ATSC 3.0 chipset and LG 4K OLED, and LG SUPER UHD. The present display also supports new models in 2018 and after that. 

LG’s new ATSC 3.0 TVs for the Korean market is available on display at CES 2017 through Jan 8 Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall Booth #11100.

