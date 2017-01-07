CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

CES 2017 is being carried out in Las Vegas with full force. At this year’s CES several product launches took place. We have compiled a list of the 10 most noteworthy gadgets which were released at the CES 2017.

Dell Ultra-Sharp 8K Display

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

While TV manufacturers were busy making 4K displays, Dell was working on its 8K display monitor. It is possible this smashing new gadget by Dell may be the best product released at CES 2017. The Dell Ultra-sharp 8K Display is unlike any other monitor ever seen in the digital world. The new monitor is testament to Dell’s innovative steps in the right direction. The monitor comes with a 32-inch screen display which boasts an incredible resolution of 7680 × 4320, which in itself is quite a feat. The 8K display is really an accomplishment of Dell’s great design and forward-thinking. Already the industry is abuzz with the kind of response this sophisticated piece of tech will receive. The 8K monitor comes with a price tag of $4,999 but we can safely say it is worth it.

The Polaroid Pop is a sleek instant digital camera. The slim camera is capable of producing classic Polaroid pictures instantly. The pictures have a size of 3- by 4-inch prints. The camera is a products unleashed in celebration of Polaroid’s80thanniversary in 2017. Therefore the Polaroid Pop will also be released by the end of this year.

Toyota Concept-i

At CES 2017 Toyota presented its brand new Concept-i. But what makes this concept inherently different from all those other autonomous car concepts? Toyota believes the future of is not just about cars driving themselves but humans teaching them to drive better. What gained our attention was the fact this Toyota Concept-i car will not just be able to drive autonomously but its artificial intelligence will be able to learn more about the drivers’ preferences. Over time the driver’s preference will be learnt by the IA and the driver will even be able to interact with the program through a virtual assistant, called “Yui.”

PowerRay Robot Underwater Drone

The new PowerRay robot is an underwater drone made specifically to assist while fishing. The drone is capable of diving as deep as 98 feet underwater. The drone can then even send images and dataup to 262 feet on the accompanying app, on which real-time photos and videos could be viewed. The drone also features an internal fish-luring light. There is still no price attached to the drone but preorders on the drone will start from the 27th of February 2017.

Intel’s new Compute card is basically a credit card sized computer. The mini-computer by Intel has been designed to be easily inserted into smart devices. Intel’s new card will upgrade gadgets like smart refrigerators, interactive retail kiosks, and connected security cameras in one system. In this way the need to buy different operating systems for different devices will not be necessary. The car also contains other standard features usually found in a computer like memory, storage, and wireless tech.

Hover Camera Passport

The Hover Camera Passport is an all-new type of selfie camera drone. The drone camera is capable of capturing fun action shots by following the users to be pictured around. Now people can indulge in different fun activities while the drone camera will keep on taking candid shots. The drone also comes with an expert self-balancing system which prevents the camera from crashing into objects while taking pictures.

WiFi Trashcan

One of the coolest or perhaps the weirdest invention to grace the floors of CES 2017 is the Wifi Trashcan. The durable box contains the internet in it along with the house’s trash. The trashcan will respond to voice operated commands for opening and closing. The trashcan which will come out in May 2017 will feature Wi-Fi and additional languages along with the ability to measure the trash in the can. Some critics are still baffled as to why someone would add internet to a trashcan and keep it connected at all time. Talk about useless tech!

WiFi Hairbursh

Now adding Wifi to a hairbrush seems a bit but not a lot sensible. Kérastase will release the world’s very first Wifi enabled hair brush very soon. The hairbrush known as KérastaseHair Coach is built by both L'Oréal and Withings. The hairbrush uses load sensors, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope to accurately measure a person’s hair condition. The hair analysis results are then sent to the smartphone of the user via bluetooth or wifi. The app then recommends optimum products which should be used for hair strengthening. The brush also allegedly combines the hair status data with weather updates to recommend use of different products.

Smart Cane

The Smart Cane is another exceptional gadget unveiled at CES 2017, which can notify family members if the user is in an emergency. The smart can has been made by the French company Dring. The sensors on the smart cane may yet prove to be quite a useful accessory for senior citizens.

Kolibree’s Ara AI Toothbrush

The Ara AI toothbrush by Kolibree is another artificial intelligence take on a simple toothbrush. Thesmart toothbrush is embedded sensors, which are capable of tracking the brushing habits of a user. The brush then collects data and address the user on how effective their brushing habit is for oral hygiene. The smart toothbrush also has apatented deep learning algorithms programmed into it which helps improve a person’s brushing habit.