 
 

Maps Reveal How Human Consumption Hurts Endangered Species

Posted: Jan 7 2017, 2:57pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 7 2017, 3:02pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Maps Reveal How Human Consumption Hurts Endangered Species
Threat hotspots driven by US consumption. Credit: Daniel Moran and Keiichiro Kanemoto
 

Researchers create a series of world maps that illustrate species threat hotspots across the globe for individual countries

Biodiversity all over the world is threatened by high demands of global consumers and this global supply chains is having a negative effect on wildlife worldwide including endangered species. To understand which regions are most affected by which global consumer, researchers have created a series of global hotspot maps.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Daniel Moran, an industrial ecologist from the Norwegian University and his colleague Keiichiro Kanemoto from Shinshu University in Japan have developed a new approach to identify exactly which consumer countries are threatening biodiversity all over world. 

The concept of global trade has changed considerably over the years. Earlier, the majority of the goods were purchased by the people of same country where they were made. Today, people from a country can have an access to products from other countries thanks to shipping and a string of international retailers. That makes production of goods for export purposes a major driver of dwindling biodiversity.

When researchers calculated the percentage of threat to a species in one country due to consumption of goods in another, with a focus on 6,803 species of vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered marine and terrestrial animals as defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), they were able to track species threat hotspots across the globe for each country.

For instance, U.S. consumption is particularly threatening land species from parts of Southeast Asia and Madagascar, as well as southern Europe, the Sahel region of Africa, coastal Mexico, Central America and Central Asia. 

Researchers suggest that at least one-third of world biodiversity is threatened by global trade.

“Human induced biodiversity threats, such as from deforestation, overfishing, overhunting and climate change, often arise from incursion into natural ecosystems in search of food and resources.” Authors wrote in the study.

“Previous work has linked consumption and supply chains to biodiversity impacts, but only at the country level.”

Locating biodiversity threat hotspots caused by global supply chain can help conservationists, consumers, companies and governments to take better target conservation actions.

 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

2 hours ago

North America Center is a Town Called Center

North America Center is a Town Called Center

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Super-strong, Lightweight Graphene

MIT Researchers Create Super-strong, Lightweight Graphene

6 hours ago

Arctic Pollution Threatens Polar Bear Health

Arctic Pollution Threatens Polar Bear Health

6 hours ago

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

5 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

5 hours ago

Feed Babies Peanut-Based Foods as Early as Possible to Avoid Peanut Allergies

Feed Babies Peanut-Based Foods as Early as Possible to Avoid Peanut Allergies

6 hours ago

UFO Video Finally Released by Chilean Navy

UFO Video Finally Released by Chilean Navy

7 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Will Explore Metal Asteroid Psyche

8 hours ago

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

Hubble Discovers Comets Plunging onto a Young Star

8 hours ago

NASA’s Hubble Shows Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

Hubble Provides Voyagers an Interstellar Road Map

8 hours ago

6 New Hidden Organs in Human Body: Mesentery is One of These

6 Organs That Hid From Science

9 hours ago

Solar Storms can Charge up the Soil at Lunar Poles

Solar Storms can Charge up the Soil at Lunar Poles

9 hours ago

Brain Region That Recognizes Faces Grows with Age

Brain Region That Recognizes Faces Grows with Age

9 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

2 hours ago

North America Center is a Town Called Center

North America Center is a Town Called Center

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Super-strong, Lightweight Graphene

MIT Researchers Create Super-strong, Lightweight Graphene

6 hours ago

Arctic Pollution Threatens Polar Bear Health

Arctic Pollution Threatens Polar Bear Health

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

2 hours ago

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

5 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

5 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.