 
 

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With Touchless Haptic Tech

Posted: Jan 8 2017, 3:55am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech
Credit: Bosch
  • Bosch introduces the Technology pro, futuristic concept of car at CES 2017
 

The concept has everything that you can imagine in futuristic car.

Bosch had introduced a very impressive technology laden concept car in the last year’s CES. That concept got a lot of attention and praise from car enthusiasts.

This year the company has come up with another vehicle with touchless haptic technology that will be nothing short of perfection. This concept car is surely something that you would like to see as a futuristic car.

Bosch has yet again introduced a new and futuristic car concept in the CES 2017. The car is laden with technology that is nothing short of perfection.

If we look into the interior of this car, it looks like a master piece. It lacks the traditional round steering wheel. Instead it has a piece of trim wood with two handles and a cool looking LCD on it. 

There is no wheel present which means that the driver will be able to see at front without the wheel obscuring the view. This happens at times with the traditional wheel for sure.

There is a main screen in the center and with it there is another screen that is especially there to be used by the passenger. Another larger fourth screen can be seen running down the console of the car. We can assume that it will have the power to control the major functions of the car. 

The Bosch’s latest concept car also has the driver’s monitor camera that helps in determining the preference of the driver and making the car’s functioning personalized according to driver’s taste.

Ultrahaptics' touchless haptic technology enhances gesture control, providing a leading-edge human-machine interface (HMI) to Bosch's infotainment system.

It will have the ability to remember steering wheel, seating, mirror, wing mirror positions and temperature along with music of the driver’s choice. This concept car with touchless haptic technology is just brilliant if talk about personalization in this domain. 

Steve Cliffe, CEO of Ultrahaptics, said: 'The growth we have seen this year and the breadth of applications where our technology is being utilised is staggering. The Bosch application at CES demonstrates how touchless gesture-recognition can help car makers gain greater market acceptance for the incorporation of gesture control'.

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies launch innovative products this week at CES, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

