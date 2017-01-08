CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

Furrion has introduced a new machine in the CES 2017 and it looks straight out of something from a SCI FI movie. TheFurrion’s Prosthesis is the world’s first ever Exo-bionic Racing Mech racing suite built by any company.

The first glimpse of this machine makes you think that it is a robot however this Exo-bionic Racing Mech is actually capable of being piloted by the pilot. Prosthesis has the ability to respond to pilot’s commands through a very powerful exo-bionic platform.

This helps in amplifying the motions of pilot. The Prosthesis is a new and adaptable racing device that will change the face of control of robotics.

According to Matt Fiddler who is the chief marketing officer of Furrion, the concept of this robotic device started at least ten years ago. They had the idea of building a machine in which you could walk through.

Acceding to the company, Prosthesis will be able to build a new kind of relationship between a machine and humans. Prosthesis is built for pilot as per the design of this machine suggests.

"Prosthesis is the first innovation of our robotics division and we are excited about the potential the future holds," said Matt Fidler, chief marketing officer for Furrion.

"The concept started ten years ago as an art project trying to build a machine that you could walk with. From there the idea grew to develop a brand new human skill (mech racing) that would explore the relationship between man and machine. We think athletes will be excited about the challenge of the new mech racing category and are proud to be the innovators of a new sport."

The project is the epitome of the creation of responsiveness, stability and powerful exo-bionic platform that has the ability to magnify the platform of motions of pilot.

It will have the ability to run at 21mph and will be able jump as far as 10 feet in air and in front as well. It will have the ability to perform and run for about 2 hours on a single full charge.

The skeleton of this device is made of chromoly steel which is a high performance steel alloy and is sued in aerospace along with sports. It is durable and agile making it perfect for any kind of terrain.

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies launch innovative products this week at CES, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.