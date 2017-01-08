CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 has come up with a number of excellent quality cars and excellent futuristic. Here’s a roundup off all the amazing cars that we got to see in this year’s CES.

Honda Concept-i

The new car by Honda which is called the Honda Concept-I made its way in the CES 2017. This car is an epitome of a perfect relationship between a human and its vehicle. The company is aiming to provide a great experience of mobility through this car. It has a highly impressive and interactive interior that will make sure that the driver and passengers get to have an elated experience while making any kind of journey.

The car is extremely futuristic and looks nothing short of a SCI FI movie car. The cockpit of the car has specially been designed in a way that it makes driving fun and extremely comfortable. There are a number of screens both for driver and passengers to control the functions along with entertainment purpose.

Faraday Future FF91

A car was highly anticipated by Faraday Future and this CES has certainly seen one from the company. The Faraday Future FF91 is the new deal in the line of next generation cars. The company has claimed that it is the fastest production car in the world. It will have the ability to go from 0-60mph in 2.39 seconds. The car is totally electric and will have a powerful output of 1050bhp.

The best thing about Faraday Future FF91 is its range. It will have the ability to showcase a range of 378 miles on a single charge which is a big figure and not achieved by any other car. The car uses facial recognition to unlock making it really secure. It will have LIDAR system and cameras along with a number of sensors to make it ready for a self-driving mechanism as well. A glass roof will be a part of this car as well to provide a clear view of outside. The production of Faraday Future FF91 will start in year 2018 and it can be booked earlier by the deposit of $5000.

The Honda NeuV which is regarded as a simple ride sharing but really intelligent electric vehicle has certainly made its mark in the CES 2017. This car is being called as the “Electric Urban Vehicle” and will be a part of an automated ride sharing program by company.

The car is shaped like a pod which is really interesting about it. It has an emotion engine as per the creators of the car as its software has the ability to generate emotions in order to create a connection between the rider and car.

The doors have the ability to open by sliding making it an ideal choice to go anywhere in the small spaces as well. It provides a wide entry space that again makes it really feasible to be used anywhere despite of lacking space. The concept is at level four autonomy which means that it might take a few years for it to be available in the market.

Among many other auto makers Fiat is also aiming tobring the next generation vehicles in the lineup. This is the reason that Fiat-Chrysler came with an al electric minivan in the CES 2017. The minivan is the concept that holds the future of autonomous EVs. The car is being named Portal and Fiat-Chrysler has designed in such a way that this small car has a seating capacity of six passengers. The car has been told to have a range of 250 miles which is really impressive according its size too.

The company said that it will have a battery of 100kWh but it will have a fast charging ability. The battery will be charged for almost 150 miles in 20 minutes only.

Rinspeed Oasis has again introduced the concept of its futuristic car in the CES 2017. The Swiss car maker has launched this insane concept in which the car has the ability to rotate on the spot thus not requiring to turn on street while being driven. The car will have a huge 5K display and will be able to recognize along with respond to the gestures of person in charge in order to make self-driving possible. The car will also have the facility of personal assistance so that the owners of car gets all the opportunities to work in his/her car just like office.

Renault POM

This is yet another exciting and different kind of concept by Renault. This electric car concept is based on the Twizy concept of the company. This is believed to be an open source platform opportunity that will give chance to third companies in order to build their own cars.

The POM offers a range of 62 miles on a single charge and will have a seating capacity of a single person. It is a highly intelligent concept and we might get to see it in the future for sure.

BMW has shared an exciting concept in the CS 2017. It shows the true nature of next generation and futuristic cars. TheBMW HoloActive touch showcases the features of hologram inside the car while making any kind of selections for the functions. The company has already added gestures control in its 7 and 5 series consoles thus it might not be far when we could see the hologram controlling panel in the BMW cars in future too.

The Hyundai Mobility vision is a concept that is based on extrema comfort of the car owner. It is the concept that states that the car will be able to dock into your home thus allowing you to step out of the vehicle in to the living space of your house. The car is supposed to have hydrogen fuel cell which can power houses and can help in air conditioning as well.

This concepts makes the car an integral part of the house you live in.

Panasonic Autonomous Cabin

The Panasonic Autonomous Cabin is a special kind of cabin design for autonomous cars that will actually serve as an office-cum-lounge. The cabin has an interactive touché screen that can turn in to a table on command. Along with that it will use augmented reality via windows to work out through different kinds of systems as well.

The interior of the cabin looks comfy with a couch like seat and two chars, fridge, coffee machine, speakers, and air purifier.

It will make use of smart material which will give it a wood like finishing look. Thus making it look more homey and realistic. The concept is still in development process but it looks like it might be finalized soon to be used in a real car.

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies launch innovative products this week at CES, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.