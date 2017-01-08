Top Science Stories This Week

New Organ Discovered in Human Digestive System

A mighty membrane in our digestive system had been considered a fragmented structure for hundreds of years but it turns out to be single, continuous. Named the mesentery, the structure has been upgraded to an organ.

The organ always been there, performing important functions in our stomach that affect systems throughout the body. However, its true identity remained unknown until now.

The mesentery is a double fold of the peritoneum, which connects the intestine to the abdomen. Studying the structure as an organ could lead to better treatments of abdominal and digestive diseases.

China is Planning to Send a Record 30 Missions into Space in 2017

Earlier, China has revealed its space plans for the next five years and showed the intentions of reaching Mars and exploring the far side of the moon.

Now, China has planned to send some 30 space missions in 2017, which is a record breaking number in the country’s own space history.

According to latest report, Long March-5 - China’s largest carrier rocket – will carry Chang’e -5 probe into space which aims to complete a soft landing on moon’s surface this year and strive to attain extraterrestrial sampling.

China had launched 22 and 19 space missions in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

The Location of Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Pinpointed for the First Time

For the first time, astronomers have detected the source of fast radio bursts, which flash for just a few milliseconds in the universe and then gone forever.

Using sensitive radio observations from the Very Large Array, researchers have narrowed down the location of fast radio bursts and found that they likely came from a dim dwarf galaxy 2.5 billion light years from Earth.

Researchers have recorded just 18 of these momentarily pulses of radio waves to date but studies suggest there could be as many as 10,000 of them lighting up the skies each day. The radio bursts apparently do not follow any certain pattern and their unpredictability makes them even more difficult to spot.

Two Colliding Stars will Create a New Bright Star in 2022

In five years, a pair of star will merge and burst into a red nova. The event will produce such a tremendous amount of light that it could be visible with the naked eye millions of miles away from the the Earth's surface and will briefly add a new star in the universe.

The pair of star, called KIC 9832227, is located in the Cygnus constellation about 1,800 light years away from Earth. The duo was originally discovered in more than a decade ago but it became a subject of intense research after being identified as a binary star system.

The two stars of binary system are orbiting around each other. Observations suggest that their orbital period is currently just under 11 hours. As that period gets shorter, the stars will get closer and closer to each other, which inevitably lead to a massive collision.

A Huge Iceberg is Set to Break off from Antarctica

An iceberg the size of the state of Delaware is about to break away from Antarctica and researchers say that it would be one of the biggest dislodged chunks of ice ever recorded.

The potential devastating event is driven by a long-running rift spreading across fourth largest ice shelf of Antarctica, Larsen C. The crack has grown dramatically over the last month and now just 20 kilometers of ice is keeping this massive chunk of ice from floating away. The resulting iceberg will not only raise sea levels but also expected to destabilize the whole ice shelf.