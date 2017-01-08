CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

Have you ever owned a Game Boy, a Game Boy Color, or a Game Boy Advance? If you still happen to have one in full working condition with rechargeable batteries then Retrobit’s new game console will definitely interest you.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The Super Retro Boy is a console with four buttons and can be hand held. It is compatible with Game Boy,Game Boy Color and Game Boy cartridges. The Super Retro Boy is quite simple. It has no magical features, built in games, lacks internet connection and has no TV out.

It only has volume and brightness dials. The game also has a headphone jack and a on and off switch. On the front you will find four action buttons named as A, B L and R. There are also Select and start keys. There is a rechargeable battery which will last for 10 hours.

In practical usage the pad was slightly spongy even though the rep at the booth assured that it will improve till the Super Boy Game is launched. The Super Retro Boy is priced $80 and will be launched in the US this summer.

If Retrobit is able to fix the flaws then this will be certainly interesting enough to pick up.