 
 

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch Is Perfect For OutDoors

Posted: Jan 8 2017, 9:13am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors
 

The Android 2.0 was due a long while ago. We have finally got a first look of it through the Casio WSD F-20 watch. At the CES the watches displayed were working but only ran on demo software. The users were able to swipe and interact with the user interface. The next version of Android Wear will be available on other watches too so let’s just talk about the hardware.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The watch has been aimed for people who tend to spend time outdoor. In appearance the watch is big and chunky and to be honest isn’t very compatible with all outfits. From the front view the watch does not seem to be so bad but it is very thick and the plastic band doesn’t add to the style quotient as well. Even then the watch is okay as it suits its target audience pretty well.

It holds important qualities such as being water resistant and also meets the military grade MIL-STD -810 standard for ruggedness. Casio has also included some of its custom watch faces and mapping app. The mapping app is quite useful. The maps can be loaded and then saved up for later offline usage. The app has a built in GPS through which you will be able to see where you stand on the map.

Casio is well aware that this watch will be used in situations where cell coverage will not be available. The WSD-F20’s focus has been shifted to be more outdoor compatible. The matte screen has been designed so that sunlight does not reflect back making it easier to read. The downside is that the colors have been compromised on and aren’t bright as they are on an Apple Watch.

Then again this watch is not designed to be worn every day and those who will wear it won’t probably keep t on for the whole day. The WDS-F20 is priced for $499 and does not suit an average person who wants to give a smartwatch a try. But this Casio watch will do great with out-door activities. The battery happens to be the catch here and Casio has not given out much information. Let’s just hope the battery life is good enough to survive a hiking session.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

14 minutes ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

5 hours ago

CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

5 hours ago

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech

5 hours ago

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

18 minutes ago

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

44 minutes ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

4 hours ago

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

5 hours ago

CES 2017: Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human

CES 2017: Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human

5 hours ago

Maps Reveal How Human Consumption Hurts Endangered Species

Maps Reveal How Human Consumption Hurts Endangered Species

18 hours ago, 2:57pm CST

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

Stunning View of Earth and Moon as Seen from Mars

20 hours ago, 12:21pm CST

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

23 hours ago, 9:56am CST

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

CES 2017: LG Debuts First ATSC 3.0 4K Ultra HD TVs

23 hours ago, 9:46am CST

North America Center is a Town Called Center

North America Center is a Town Called Center

23 hours ago, 9:16am CST

MIT Researchers Create Super-strong, Lightweight Graphene

MIT Researchers Create Super-strong, Lightweight Graphene

1 day ago, 8:55am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



CES

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

14 minutes ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

5 hours ago

CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

5 hours ago

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech

5 hours ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

14 minutes ago

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

18 minutes ago

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

44 minutes ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.