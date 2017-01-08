CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

The Android 2.0 was due a long while ago. We have finally got a first look of it through the Casio WSD F-20 watch. At the CES the watches displayed were working but only ran on demo software. The users were able to swipe and interact with the user interface. The next version of Android Wear will be available on other watches too so let’s just talk about the hardware.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The watch has been aimed for people who tend to spend time outdoor. In appearance the watch is big and chunky and to be honest isn’t very compatible with all outfits. From the front view the watch does not seem to be so bad but it is very thick and the plastic band doesn’t add to the style quotient as well. Even then the watch is okay as it suits its target audience pretty well.

It holds important qualities such as being water resistant and also meets the military grade MIL-STD -810 standard for ruggedness. Casio has also included some of its custom watch faces and mapping app. The mapping app is quite useful. The maps can be loaded and then saved up for later offline usage. The app has a built in GPS through which you will be able to see where you stand on the map.

Casio is well aware that this watch will be used in situations where cell coverage will not be available. The WSD-F20’s focus has been shifted to be more outdoor compatible. The matte screen has been designed so that sunlight does not reflect back making it easier to read. The downside is that the colors have been compromised on and aren’t bright as they are on an Apple Watch.

Then again this watch is not designed to be worn every day and those who will wear it won’t probably keep t on for the whole day. The WDS-F20 is priced for $499 and does not suit an average person who wants to give a smartwatch a try. But this Casio watch will do great with out-door activities. The battery happens to be the catch here and Casio has not given out much information. Let’s just hope the battery life is good enough to survive a hiking session.