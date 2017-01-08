 
 

NASA Has Catalogued Thousands Of Galaxies' Distances

Posted: Jan 8 2017, 11:42pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 8 2017, 11:48pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
 

The database will help astronomers figure out the true distances to tens of thousands of galaxies beyond our own Milky Way

NASA researchers have compiled a vast catalog that will help astronomers gauge the distance of tens of thousands of galaxies beyond Milky Way. 

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The catalog, called NED-D, will not only assist determining the true distance of a galaxy but also help researchers calculate how big the universe is and how fast it is expanding. The catalog is a part of the NASA/IPAC Extragalactic Database (NED), a comprehensive online database containing details of millions of objects outside the Milky Way galaxy.

In 2006, NASA researchers have started to compile this special catalog. A decade later, it contains more than 166,000 distance estimates for more than 77,000 galaxies.

"We're thrilled to present this catalog of distances to galaxies as a valuable resource to the astronomical community," said Ian Steer, NED team member and curator of NED-D “Learning a cosmic object's distance is key to understanding its properties.”

Galaxies are located millions of light years away from us. To calculate how far away a distant galaxy is, researchers observe the brightness of objects close to it. This is done in the same way as we estimate the distance to an oncoming car by the brightness of its headlights. For instance, stars can help measure the distance to galaxies 300 million light years away.  If a galaxy is too far away, astronomers can use other extremely bright objects, such as Type La supernovae as indicator of distance. The cosmological redshift is the key here. Most distant galaxies in the universe appears to be getting further away from Earth because their light had to travel longer through the expanding space to reach our telescopes. 

As the catalog grows, astronomers will rely on it more for addressing the key questions about a galaxy in particular and the universe in general.

“NED and its associated databases, including NED-D, are in the process of transforming from data look-up services to legitimate discovery engines for science," said Steer. "Using NED today, astronomers can sift through mountains of 'big data' and discover additional new and amazing perspectives on our universe."

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

8 minutes ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

11 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

13 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

16 hours ago, 8:29am CST

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

40 seconds ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

4 minutes ago

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

15 hours ago, 9:23am CST

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

15 hours ago, 9:13am CST

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

15 hours ago, 8:59am CST

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

15 hours ago, 8:54am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

20 hours ago, 4:19am CST

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

20 hours ago, 4:13am CST

CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

CES 2017: Furrion Showcases World’s First Ever Exo-Bionic Racing Mech

20 hours ago, 4:01am CST

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech

CES 2017: Bosch Debuts All-Electric Concept Car With touchless Haptic Tech

20 hours ago, 3:55am CST

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

CES 2017: 10 Best Gadgets

21 hours ago, 3:47am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

8 minutes ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

11 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

13 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

16 hours ago, 8:29am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

40 seconds ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

4 minutes ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

8 minutes ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

11 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.