 
 

Not Liking Music At All Linked To Poor Brain Connectivity

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 1:02am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The very few people who do not like music at all may have reduced brain connectivity between two regions of the brain linked to sound processing and reward.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The findings showed that people who lacked joy from music -- a condition described as specific musical anhedonia -- had reduced functional connectivity between cortical brain regions responsible for processing sound and subcortical regions related to reward.

The inability to experience pleasure from music affects three-to-five per cent of the world's population, the study said.

For the study, the team led by researchers at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, recruited 45 healthy participants who listened to musical excerpts inside an fMRI machine while providing pleasure ratings in real-time.

To control their brain's response to other reward types, the participants also played a monetary gambling task in which they could win or lose real money.

The results revealed that while listening to music, people with the specific musical anhedonics did show reduced functional connectivity between cortical regions associated with auditory processing and the activity of the nucleus accumbens -- a key subcortical structure of the reward network.

In contrast, individuals with high sensitivity to music showed enhanced connectivity.

Moreover, when the participants won money in the gambling task, their nucleus accumbens showed increased activity.

The fact that subjects could be insensible to music while still being responsive to another stimulus like money suggests different pathways to reward for different stimuli.

This finding may pave the way for the detailed study of the neural substrates underlying other domain-specific anhedonias and, from an evolutionary perspective, help us to understand how music acquired reward value.

"These findings not only help us to understand individual variability in the way the reward system functions, but also can be applied to the development of therapies for treatment of reward-related disorders, including apathy, depression, and addiction," said Robert Zatorre, neuroscientist at McGill University, Quebec.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Read more breaking Science News.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

1 hour ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

1 hour ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

2 hours ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

12 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

3 minutes ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

55 minutes ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

1 hour ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

1 hour ago

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

15 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

16 hours ago, 9:23am CST

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

16 hours ago, 9:13am CST

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

17 hours ago, 8:59am CST

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

17 hours ago, 8:54am CST

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

17 hours ago, 8:29am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

21 hours ago, 4:19am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

1 hour ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

1 hour ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

2 hours ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

12 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

3 minutes ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

55 minutes ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

1 hour ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.