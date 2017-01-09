 
 

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 2:52am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

A Chinese rocket Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) sent three satellites into space in its first commercial mission on Monday.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The rocket, carrying the satellite JL-1 and two CubeSats XY-S1 and Caton-1, blasted off from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu at around 12.11 p.m. (Beijing Time), reports Xinhua news agency.

The KZ-1A was developed from the Kuaizhou-1 rocket with improvements in adaptability.

It is a low-cost solid-fueled carrier rocket with high reliability and short preparation period and was designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg.

The JL-1 is a multifunctional remote-sensing satellite providing high-definition video images which is expected to be used for land resource and forestry surveying, environmental protection, transport and disaster prevention and relief purposes.

The XY-S1 and Caton-1 are experimental satellites to test technologies of low-orbit narrow-band communication and VHF Data Exchange System respectively.

A rocket technology company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation was responsible for the launch mission. 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

2 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

3 hours ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

3 hours ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

4 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

1 hour ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

2 hours ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

3 hours ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

3 hours ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

14 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

16 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

18 hours ago, 9:23am CST

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

CES 2017: Casio’s Latest Smartwatch is Perfect For OutDoors

18 hours ago, 9:13am CST

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

CES 2017: The Game Boy is Back Again

18 hours ago, 8:59am CST

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

18 hours ago, 8:54am CST

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

Breakthrough Method can Heal Wounds without Leaving Scars

19 hours ago, 8:29am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

2 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

3 hours ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

3 hours ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

1 hour ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

2 hours ago

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

2 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.