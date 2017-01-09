Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

The Golden Globe Awards 2017 took place with great fanfare and celebration of the spirit of film-making. It was attended by many stars and starlets. There were quite a few surprises in store for many of the contenders for the awards. These included a few snubs as well. They are given below:

Many thought that Natalie Portman would win a Golden Globe for her role in Jackie. Yet the award instead went to Isabelle Huppert. Moonlight went home without too many awards as well. HBO had over 14 nominations yet ended up a loser. It lost out on many of its coolest novel numbers.

La La Land meanwhile won its weight in gold. Tracee Ellis Ross also won big time which again was quite a surprise. The Night Manager snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Aaron Taylor-Johnson won an award for his Norturnal Animals. Finally Rami Malek lost to Mad Men. Zootopia won big time. This Is Us got the curve too.

Brad Pitt made a surprise entry in the midst of the Golden Globe Awards 2017 ceremony. This was the first time he had appeared in a presentable manner since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Brad looked to be the epitome of classic cool. He was tanned and looked absolutely debonair. He gave off some positive vibes.

The audience responded with intense enthusiasm to Pitt’s entry. Brad Pitt had his hands in his pockets and was speaking in an extempore manner. In fact, Brad Pitt was the only real highlight of an otherwise not so bright show.

Jimmy Fallon didn’t deliver much from his side. Then he started with the Trump humor after a slight glitch. Fallon spoke about the popular vote and Trump. Jimmy Fallon cracked a few more jokes including one about Ryan Gosling. Then he rambled on about Matt Damon. Later on he was replaced by Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell.

Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She discussed the political climate in America. She reiterated that they all belonged to a much maligned class of society. Yet she also spoke of how without Hollywood, America would lose its luster. Streep made a passing reference to Trump before ending her speech on a serious and sombre note by saying how sad and heartbroken she was upon the death of her friend Carrie Fisher.

Viola Davis accepted her award for her role in Fences. She thanked the film’s director Denzel Washington. Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer tried to bring some deadpan humor into the conversation but it fell flat on its face in the end.

Ryan Gosling joked that he had been confused with Ryan Reynolds several times in the past. Gosling thanked his costar Emma Stone and the director Damien Chazelle.

Emma Stone meanwhile while accepting her award spoke of how she had moved to Hollywood 13 years ago. La La Land remained the most awarded film in Golden Globe history. Indeed it was the real winner of the evening.

Jimmy Fallon started the opening sequence with a spoof from La La Land which was quite entertaining. Many of Hollywood’s top stars started singing and dancing in this spoof. When Fallon’s teleprompter failed, he made a few wisecracks to fill in the silent space left by the failure.

The People vs. O.J. Simpson won many awards. Ryan Gosling while accepting his award thanked his lady Eva Mendes by saying that she was the best experience he had ever had. He said that she was raising their daughter and pregnant with a second baby as well. Then he praised her resilience for supporting her brother in his battle with cancer.

Casey Affleck also won an award. Winona Ryder was slated to win one for her role in Black Swan. Yet her performance was outdone by Claire Foy. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn made a play upon words by confusing “talented men” with “tainted men”. It elicited a few half-hearted laughs.

La La Land had won 7 awards. It became the talk of the town. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were in it. It was a musical number. Another winner was Moonlight. Although Moonlight only won one award, it was for a special category so it was equal to winning several awards.

Elle star Isabelle Huppert spoke of how she wanted to thank everybody for allowing her to be what she wanted to be. The producer of La La Land thanked the studio responsible for launching the film for literally jumping off the cliff in the quest to make it.

Emma Stone expatiated on how she identified with anyone who has had a door slammed in his or her face. Atlanta’s Donald Glover accepted his award for best actor in a TV comedy.

He said that he was born in a home where magic was not allowed. So he found all things magical to be truly fascinating. Meryl Streep said that we all lost when bullying was made common refering to Donald Trump’s behavior.

Meryl Streep also spoke of how they all made her proud to be an artist. She said that she was content with herself thanks to the acceptance of the audience. She also said that while Hollywood was swarming with outsiders and foreigners, if you kicked them all out you would be left with football matches and mixed martial arts shows to watch on TV.

Claire Foy who played Queen Elizabeth II said that she was an admirable woman and the world could do with some more competent women like her.

The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston talked about how he had binged on watching his show. He said that it provided some much needed entertainment and solace.

Also The Night Manager’s Hugh Laurie quipped one about winning the award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere. This was of course in reference to Donald Trump. Trump was indeed the butt of all the jokes cracked during the Golden Globe Awards 2017.

Sarah Paulson paid a tribute to the lawyer she played onscreen by saying that she was her true inspiration. If she had lived with even a tiny bit of integrity and wit of this lawyer, she would be well on her way to greatness. Billy Bob Thornton spoke of how he was picked against Bob Odenkirk. He provided some light banter by saying: “There you go, bud!”…

Some of the behind the scenes acts of the actors and actresses also make for interesting badinage. Justin Timberlake embraced his wife Jessica Biel for a close up shot. Sterling K.

Brown was seen going gaga over Millie Bobby Brown. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smooched much to the excitement of the crowd. Drew Barrymore met up and posed with Jessica Biel while Justin Timberlake looked on with interest.

Drew Barrymore also went through the pictures of her children. Timberlake also hobnobed with Chris Pine on doing a film together. Mel Gibson meanwhile ordered burgers and fries for his gang of pals and buddies.

Backstage, Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara showed their dancing ability while holding hands with each other. Sylvester Stallone meanwhile spoke of the excellent behavior and good manners of his three daughters.