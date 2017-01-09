 
 

Waymo Self-driving Vans Get Home-grown Sensor Suite To Cut Costs And Improve Technology

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 5:09am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology
 

Waymo self-driving vans are the result of Alphabet's self-driving car ambitions

High-tech cars take the stage routinely at the North American Auto Show and one of the interesting vehicles at this years show is the Waymo self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan. These vans have the latest Waymo self-driving tech inside and a fully updated sensor suite that includes a new computer and other major system upgrades.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Waymo says that its minivans have had over 200 hours of extreme-weather testing and before they went into production in October, they had been tested at Waymo's own track in California, at the FCA Chelsea Proving Grounds as well as Arizona Proving Grounds. The self-driving vans went from program start to production and assembly in six months and are aiming at being on public roads this year.

The brain of any self-driving car is the sensor suite that runs the show when no driver is behind the wheel. At the North American Auto Show Waymo CEO John Krafcik talked a bit about the in-house built sensors that Waymo uses in the vans. By using its own sensors, Waymo is able to control more of the tech in its cars than other auto makers can.

Building in-house gives Waymo tighter integration between sensor hardware, sensor function software, image recognition, and other self-driving tech. Waymo has new vision cameras, radars, and LiDAR systems that are all providing better resolution and accuracy than Waymo used on previous generation vehicles. Building in-house also gives Waymo technical expertise in-house to work with people on the AI engineering side.

One example of cost savings for Waymo by bringing tech in-house is a LiDAR system that cost $75,000 when Google started experimenting with self-driving autos that costs 90% less today. Testing is starting on the Waymo vehicles in Arizona and California later this month.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

4 days ago, 8:32am CST

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

6 days ago, 3:34am CST

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Dec 30 2016, 1:17pm CST

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Dec 30 2016, 1:12pm CST

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

1 minute ago

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

2 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

3 hours ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

4 hours ago

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

4 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

4 hours ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

4 hours ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

4 hours ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

4 hours ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

5 hours ago

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

Tequila Makers Help Revive Endangered Bat Species

15 hours ago, 1:49pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

4 days ago, 8:32am CST

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

6 days ago, 3:34am CST

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Dec 30 2016, 1:17pm CST

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Dec 30 2016, 1:12pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

1 minute ago

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

2 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

3 hours ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.