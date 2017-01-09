 
 

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 5:11am CST

 

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The German car brand Audi returns to the Big Game with a Super Bowl 2017 ad.

The Audi Super Bowl 2017 ad is confirmed but still under wraps. The German car maker returns this year to the Super Bowl again. Audi skipped 2015, but was back last year with a memorable Super Bowl commercial titled "Commander."

The Audi Super Bowl 50 commercial featured the most expensive car (~$190,000) ever advertised in a Super Bowl. The music from David Bowie and story of an aging astronaut made it an extremely emotional Super Bowl ad.

The Commander

Audi's Super Bowl LI commercial will be created by Venables Bell & Partners according to Adweek. The agency was also behind Audi's superbowl ad of last year. 

Car makers use again the Super Bowl as stage to advertise new models. So far Honda and Kia have officially confirmed to advertise in the Super Bowl 2017. We expect many more car brands to come forward with their Super Bowl 2017 ad plans after the NAIAS 2017 ends. Toyota will not be making an appearance in the Big Game this year. The Japanese car maker is sitting out Super Bowl 2017.

We already kicked off our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list, where now Audi is also featured. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

