 
 

HTC Vive TPCAST Wireless Kit Cuts The Wires, Adds 2ms Latency

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 5:26am CST

 

First small batch of TPCAST accessories sold out in 18 minutes, general availability set for Q1 017

One of the most popular VR headsets on the market is the HTC Vive. One of the things that many people who use the Vive dislike the most about the VR headset are the wires that connect the headset to the computer generating the content. To ditch those wires HTC unveiled an accessory called the TPCAST, made by the company of the same name, that cuts the wires between the computer and the headset.

The TPCAST accessory only adds 2MS of latency between the headset and the computer meaning that things stay in sync nicely and no issues arise from cutting the wires. That means there is no noticeable difference between using the TPCAST device and standard wired connectivity.

The TPCAST kit comes with a standard battery that provides about an hour and a half of play. A larger capacity battery will also be available. Exactly how much run time the larger battery will provide is unknown.

The TPCAST device will sell for about $220 and when the first batch of devices landed in November they sold out in about 18 minutes according to HTC. Normal batches of TPCAST will start shipping in Q1 2017 with priority orders going to gamers who already own the Vive. No wires between the PC and the VR headset could do a lot to spur the growth of the segment.

