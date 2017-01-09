Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

FCA has officially announced that there are new models coming to the Jeep line. Among the new models are the long anticipated and rumored Jeep Truck. We rather hope it looks like the image here, but we don't know for sure just yet. Jeep is also adding the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer to the lineup as well. Jeep FCA has been working hard to build enough SUVs and trucks to meet the demand of consumers.

To meet that demand and get the new models into construction, FCA is investing $1 billion into manufacturing and adding 2,000 new job at the manufacturing facilities. That $1 billion will be spent in part for retooling and modernization for the Warren, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio plants.

The Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be retooled and modernized and the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be built there. The Toledo Assembly complex is where the new Jeep Truck will be built. The updates are expected to be finished by 2020. The upgrade in Warren will also allow manufacturing of the Ram heavy duty truck to be brought back to the US from its current production facility in Mexico.

"The conversion of our industrial footprint completes this stage of our transformation as we respond to the shift in consumer tastes to trucks and SUVs, and as we continue to reinforce the U.S. as a global manufacturing hub for those vehicles at the heart of the SUV and truck market," said Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer of FCA N.V. "These moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets."