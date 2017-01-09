 
 

Jeep Line Officially Expands With Addition Of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, And Grand Wagoneer

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 5:42am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer
 

Jeep officially adds new models to lineup and invests in manufacturing and adds 2,000 new jobs to build them

FCA has officially announced that there are new models coming to the Jeep line. Among the new models are the long anticipated and rumored Jeep Truck. We rather hope it looks like the image here, but we don't know for sure just yet. Jeep is also adding the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer to the lineup as well. Jeep FCA has been working hard to build enough SUVs and trucks to meet the demand of consumers.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

To meet that demand and get the new models into construction, FCA is investing $1 billion into manufacturing and adding 2,000 new job at the manufacturing facilities. That $1 billion will be spent in part for retooling and modernization for the Warren, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio plants.

The Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be retooled and modernized and the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be built there. The Toledo Assembly complex is where the new Jeep Truck will be built. The updates are expected to be finished by 2020. The upgrade in Warren will also allow manufacturing of the Ram heavy duty truck to be brought back to the US from its current production facility in Mexico.

"The conversion of our industrial footprint completes this stage of our transformation as we respond to the shift in consumer tastes to trucks and SUVs, and as we continue to reinforce the U.S. as a global manufacturing hub for those vehicles at the heart of the SUV and truck market," said Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer of FCA N.V. "These moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets."

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

28 minutes ago

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

41 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

1 hour ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

1 hour ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

8 minutes ago

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

14 minutes ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

21 minutes ago

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

35 minutes ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

1 hour ago

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

3 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

4 hours ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

5 hours ago

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

5 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

5 hours ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

5 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

28 minutes ago

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

41 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

1 hour ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

8 minutes ago

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

14 minutes ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

21 minutes ago

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

28 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.