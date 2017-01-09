Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

The thing with Kia is that the company has been making nice cars for a long time now. The catch is that none of those nice cars were really anything that most of the car guys and gals out there wanted to own. There was nothing really super appealing about any of the cars. That changes with Kia's all-new Stinger GT that has been unveiled at the North American International Auto Show.

This car is absolutely beautiful and brings a premium look and performance to Kia for the first time. The new Stinger GT is a four door sports coupe that seats five people and aims to be the highest-performance car that Kia has ever made. The Stinger GT rides on a 114.4-inch wheelbase making it longer than other premium sports cars out there like the Audi A4 and Mercedes CLS.

Power is from one of two engines with base cars getting a 2.0L turbo four that makes 255hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The real fun begins when you fit the car with the optional twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 356hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Kia says that twin-turbo V6 car is able to reach 62mph in 5.1 seconds.

The transmission is an 8-speed paddle shift automatic from the K900 luxury sedan and power goes only to the rear wheels of the car. The twin-turbo V6 car also gets standard Brembo brakes. Inside the car gets a new Driver Attention Alert system to keep drivers alert and aware. The car also gets Forward Collision Assistance with Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection.

Advanced Smart Cruise Control keeps a pre-set distance between the Stinger GT and the car in front of it and can stop the car in congested traffic. Rear cross traffic alert is also built in to make it easier to back up. Kia hasn't announced pricing just yet, we hope it's not too expensive because it's a very cool car.