 
 

Kia Stinger GT Packs 365hp Twin-turbo V6and Dead Sexy Looks

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 6:05am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Gallery

8 images
Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks
Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks
Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks
 

Twin-turbo V6 Stinger GT hits 62mph in 5.1 seconds

The thing with Kia is that the company has been making nice cars for a long time now. The catch is that none of those nice cars were really anything that most of the car guys and gals out there wanted to own. There was nothing really super appealing about any of the cars. That changes with Kia's all-new Stinger GT that has been unveiled at the North American International Auto Show.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

This car is absolutely beautiful and brings a premium look and performance to Kia for the first time. The new Stinger GT is a four door sports coupe that seats five people and aims to be the highest-performance car that Kia has ever made. The Stinger GT rides on a 114.4-inch wheelbase making it longer than other premium sports cars out there like the Audi A4 and Mercedes CLS.

Power is from one of two engines with base cars getting a 2.0L turbo four that makes 255hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The real fun begins when you fit the car with the optional twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 356hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Kia says that twin-turbo V6 car is able to reach 62mph in 5.1 seconds.

The transmission is an 8-speed paddle shift automatic from the K900 luxury sedan and power goes only to the rear wheels of the car. The twin-turbo V6 car also gets standard Brembo brakes. Inside the car gets a new Driver Attention Alert system to keep drivers alert and aware. The car also gets Forward Collision Assistance with Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection.

Advanced Smart Cruise Control keeps a pre-set distance between the Stinger GT and the car in front of it and can stop the car in congested traffic. Rear cross traffic alert is also built in to make it easier to back up. Kia hasn't announced pricing just yet, we hope it's not too expensive because it's a very cool car.

Gallery

8 images
Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks
Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks
Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

22 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

38 minutes ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

55 minutes ago

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

4 days ago, 8:32am CST

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

53 minutes ago

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

56 minutes ago

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

3 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

4 hours ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

4 hours ago

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

5 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

5 hours ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

5 hours ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

5 hours ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

5 hours ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

6 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

22 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

38 minutes ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

55 minutes ago

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

4 days ago, 8:32am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

22 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

38 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

51 minutes ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

53 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.