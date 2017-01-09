2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

The current generation aluminum bodied F-150 truck has been on the market for three years now. For 2018 Ford has updated the F-150 with new front and rear styling. The truck also gets new engine options and some new tech to make it safer. The new engine option is a 3.0L PowerStroke turbo diesel engine.

The 10-speed automatic transmission has also been expanded in availability across the F-150 range. For 2018 buyers can choose from six new wheel styles and all new models get the new grille design. Two new seat colors including Dark Marsala for the Platinum F-150 and the Limited gets a new Navy Pier color.

New tech includes the Sync and Sync 3 systems. Adaptive cruise control is available with stop-and-go functionality. Pre-collision Assist and Pedestrian Detection is integrated. The trucks also get available 4G LTE hotspot supporting up to ten devices. A B&O Play audio system is available as well.

Other tech features include blind spot information system with trailer tow tech and an available lane-keeping system. The new standard engine in the F-150 line is a 3.3L V6 with direct injection making 282 hp and 253 lb-ft torque. The 2.7L EcoBoost is available along with the 3.5L EcoBoost. The 5.0L V8 is still offered along with the new 3.0L TurboDiesel. Pricing and availability are unannounced.