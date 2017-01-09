 
 

2018 Ford F-150 Gets New Front And Rear Styling

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 6:18am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling
 

Ford's 2018 F-150 gets an available 3.0L PowerStroke Turbo Diesel

The current generation aluminum bodied F-150 truck has been on the market for three years now. For 2018 Ford has updated the F-150 with new front and rear styling. The truck also gets new engine options and some new tech to make it safer. The new engine option is a 3.0L PowerStroke turbo diesel engine.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The 10-speed automatic transmission has also been expanded in availability across the F-150 range. For 2018 buyers can choose from six new wheel styles and all new models get the new grille design. Two new seat colors including Dark Marsala for the Platinum F-150 and the Limited gets a new Navy Pier color.

New tech includes the Sync and Sync 3 systems. Adaptive cruise control is available with stop-and-go functionality. Pre-collision Assist and Pedestrian Detection is integrated. The trucks also get available 4G LTE hotspot supporting up to ten devices. A B&O Play audio system is available as well.

Other tech features include blind spot information system with trailer tow tech and an available lane-keeping system. The new standard engine in the F-150 line is a 3.3L V6 with direct injection making 282 hp and 253 lb-ft torque. The 2.7L EcoBoost is available along with the 3.5L EcoBoost. The 5.0L V8 is still offered along with the new 3.0L TurboDiesel. Pricing and availability are unannounced.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

13 minutes ago

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

36 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

51 minutes ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

1 hour ago

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

7 minutes ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

1 hour ago

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

3 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

4 hours ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

5 hours ago

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

5 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

5 hours ago

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

5 hours ago

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

5 hours ago

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

Scientists Spot two Hidden Monster Black Holes

5 hours ago

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies&#039; Distances

NASA has Catalogued Thousands of Galaxies' Distances

6 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

13 minutes ago

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

36 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

51 minutes ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

7 minutes ago

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

13 minutes ago

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

36 minutes ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

51 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.