Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. will buy an Super Bowl 2017 ad slot for its Mr. Clean brand. This is the first Super Bowl commercial for the iconic cleaning brand.

Mr. Clean is the Official Cleaner of Super Bowl LI and. The Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 ad will be 30 seconds long and air during the third quarter according to AdAge.

The Mr. Clean has been introduced back in 1958. The all-purpose cleaner and melamine foam cleaner is a household name in the United States and under different names around the world. In Germany Mr. Clean is Meister Proper. French consumers call him Monsieur Propre.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

