Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 6:38am CST

 

Procter & Gamble Co. will run the first Mr. Clean Super Bowl ad ever at the Super Bowl LI.

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. will buy an Super Bowl 2017 ad slot for its Mr. Clean brand. This is the first Super Bowl commercial for the iconic cleaning brand.

Mr. Clean is  the Official Cleaner of Super Bowl LI and. The Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 ad will be 30 seconds long and air during the third quarter according to AdAge.

The Mr. Clean has been introduced back in 1958. The all-purpose cleaner and melamine foam cleaner is a household name in the United States and under different names around the world. In Germany Mr. Clean is Meister Proper. French consumers call him Monsieur Propre.

We already kicked off our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list, where now Mr. Clean is also featured. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

