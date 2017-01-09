 
 

Watch The Audi Q8 Unveiling At NAIAS 2017 Live Online

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 6:59am CST | by , Updated: Jan 9 2017, 7:01am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Watch the Audi Q8 Unveiling at NAIAS 2017 Live Online
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Audi Q8 concept car will be unveiled at 8am ET in Detroit.

The NAIAS 2017 is here. On Monday Audi is holding its NAIAS 2017 press event at 8am ET. Car fans around the world can watch the unveiling of the Audi Q8 concept car live online below.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The Audi Q8 is set to take on the luxury SUV Coupe segment. Finally the BMW X6 is getting competition. Technically the Audi Q8 is based on the Q7, but with a more sporty styling.

News coming out of NAIAS is heard across the globe as more than 5,000 journalists from 60 different countries annually attend to cover the latest and greatest happenings our industry has to offer.

With the integration of AutoMobili-D, the 2017 NAIAS will serve as the world’s leading showcase of vehicles and technologies aimed at defining how people across the globe experience mobility.

NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and all concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

42 minutes ago

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

56 minutes ago

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

1 hour ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

1 hour ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

23 minutes ago

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

29 minutes ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

35 minutes ago

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

50 minutes ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

1 hour ago

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

Waymo self-driving vans get home-grown sensor suite to cut costs and improve technology

1 hour ago

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

China Launches Commercial Rocket Kuaizhou-1A Mission

4 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

5 hours ago

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

5 hours ago

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

Not liking Music at all Linked to Poor Brain Connectivity

5 hours ago

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

Salt can Transform Basic Surgical Masks into Virus Killers

6 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

42 minutes ago

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

Kia Stinger GT packs 365hp twin-turbo V6and dead sexy looks

56 minutes ago

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep line officially expands with addition of Jeep Truck, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer

1 hour ago

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

HTC Vive TPCAST wireless kit cuts the wires, adds 2ms latency

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

23 minutes ago

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

Yellow-Cedar Tree Decline is Linked to Climate Change

29 minutes ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

35 minutes ago

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

42 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.