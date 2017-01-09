SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Delayed due to Bad Weather

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch was postponed that was scheduled on Jan 8, then on Jan 9, but the launch date changed to Jan 14.

Intense weather conditions at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California delayed the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9. Weather agency forecasted heavy rains and winds that became the reason of the delay.

The launch operation delayed, including 4 and a half moth, as the company held the launch on Sep 1 due to Falcon 9 rocket’s explosion that also included $200 million AMOS-6 communications satellite.

Launch moving due to high winds and rains at Vandenberg. Other range conflicts this week results in next available launch date being Jan 14.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2017

There is no injury reported during the COPV failure, but it caused a huge loss in terms of money. It also delayed the launch of an Israeli satellite named Amos 6.

High winds and rain in forecast at VAFB. First launch of #IridiumNEXT now planned for January 14th at 9:54:34 am PST. #NEXTevolution.— Iridium Corporate (@IridiumComm) January 8, 2017

FAA federal aviation administration investigated the cause of failure and found that explosion happened due to COPVs that developed buckles that store liquid helium.

Though, the buckles can’t destroy COPV, but investigators found that oxygen in the buckles gets chilled and trapped under pressure, creating friction that causes explosion.

Investigators concluded that, the COPV failure can be prevented by changing the method of loading helium that involves changes in COPV design. The modified design would stop buckling.

The investigation team used 3000 videos and data for the purpose of investigation, On Friday, Investigation conclusion was approved by FAA that allowed SpaceX to continue Falcon 9 version 1.2 rockets’ seven launches.

FAA also accepted Space X’s request to have a license to launch Iridium from the Vandenberg Air Force Base. The agency is planning to send 10 satellites as Iridium missions.

There are 70 more missions included in the future plans of SpaceX. These launches are designed for both commercial and government clients, and their cost is up to $10 billion.