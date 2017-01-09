 
 

Planet Nine: The Hunt For Mysterious Planet In Solar System

Posted: Jan 9 2017

 

Several decades ago Pluto got displaced in the solar system’s planets. But, there is another planet in the cold regions of the solar system named Planet Nine.

Bill Whitkar announced on CBS 60 Minutes the hunt event of the Planet Nine. The planet is mysterious as it’s not yet discovered. According to astronomers, the planet is 10-20 times heavy than the earth, that shows that it exists.

But, where it exists?  And why can’t we see it? These are the questions most people ask astronomers, said astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

Sheppard also detected weird objects in the Kuiper belt that is located in the cold regions of the solar system at its edge. It seems that the objects are pulled off to a certain direction due to some large planet that brought the objects closer.

Astronomers assume that the planet is 50 billion miles away from the sun that means planet nine is 20 times further from the sun than Neptune is.

The objects are extremely cold and the astronomers can only see them in sunlight’s reflection. Sunlight strikes the object, get reflected back to the earth showing the object, said Sheppard. 

Sheppard added, when the distance of an object from the sun becomes more,  it becomes invisible or faint, this is what we detect from space conditions. And the whole process happens very fast, said Sheppard.

But there is a question that why Hubble can’t locate the planet as it was launched in 1990 to explore galaxies located at billions of light years away from the sun. Why the telescope is unable to detect an object in our solar system.

Hubble can see the object, but it does not know the exact location of the object, said Sheppard. He also said that the astronomers can direct the telescope at the object but they don’t know the location.

The astronomers believe that Planet Nine exists in an orbit that’s 15000 years away, that means it’s unbelievably far from the solar system.

Sheppard said , normally we know where the object stay like we know the galaxies and quasars, but we are not sure where planet nine is located, as we can just assume its location.

The Latest ...

