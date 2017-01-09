 
 

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 9:19am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

The suspected robbers in the Kim Kardashian robbery have been arrested by the French police in an operation

Three months have passed since Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. The reality TV star was gagged and bound and robbed off millions in jewels by armed robbers who invaded her private suite in a Paris hotel.

Kim has been disturbed ever since. She has been rethinking her lifestyle recently including her involvement on the social media which made her a target for the robbery in her opinion.

The robbery which was estimated to be around the cost of $5.6 million including the $4 million ring that Kanye West bought her, according to TMZ. She has remained private ever since she returned to the U.S. after the robbery. 

The police made progress in the robbery case by arresting suspected robbers in the case from Paris and French suburbs Raincy and Vincenne around 6 a.m. Monday of Jan. 9, according to People.

The French Prosecutor confirmed the arrests and reports are that 16 or 17 men have been apprehended for questioning. While authorities have claimed that there was no operation in motion which led to these arrests, there is a hint that these arrests were well organized. 

In early reports, these arrests were made on the basis of “exploitable DNA” which was found on Jacob & Co. platinum and diamond-encrusted Cross dropped by the robbers as they made their getaway on bicycles. It was found by a pedestrian and turned in to the police who followed the lead.

French newspaper Le Monde also suggested that a second suspect was identified by DNA found in the hotel which was compared against samples in France’s national database. The suspects will be held for 96 hours for questioning in which the police will determine if they were involved in the robbery. 

This might be good news for Kim who can get closure for all her trauma as she prepares to step back into the spotlight. She is set to talk about the incident in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

The Latest ...

