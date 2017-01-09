 
 

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change The World In Next 5 Years

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 10:11am CST

 

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years
IBM
  • IBM introduces 5 New Innovations for the Next 5 Years
 

IBM has introduced what are 5 new technologies for the next 5 years. They are a dazzling array of futuristic contraptions and methodologies indeed.

The Big 5 which IBM has in store for humanity in the future are no mean feat. They comprise some very cool and funky gadgets and techniques. Here they are as IBM 5 in 5:

1. Words and Magic: What we manage to articulate in matters of speech and put in textual form will be the patterns that give a reading of our mental and physical health. The novel cognitive systems will lend us fresh insights into such diseases as autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s. The physicians of the future will be better able to predict these diseases before their inception which will be a boon for mankind. Then the palliative measures could start before time and heal the individual from the inside out on a real time basis. 

2. Hyperimaging and AI for Supervision: Both forms of technology will lend a whole different meaning to vision. Instead of just the visible spectrum, the invisible part of it will also be revealed to technology. Thus many dangers lurking in the dark will be detected beforehand. It is a fact that over 99% of the spectrum is hidden from the light of day. Ordinary eyesight just does not penetrate deep enough into the nature of things. The technology could be used for roads and cars. Also cameras could benefit from this scheme of things. 

3. The World of the Macroscope: The earth will be known down to its most intricate details thanks to sensors and devices hidden here and there. All the complex data of the earth will enter into the equation. The Internet of Things will play a big role in all this. 

4. Microchips will revolutionize Medicine: Whole medical labs will be fitted onto a small chip. Our bodily fluids will thus be analyzed easily via this method. We will thus be alert as to when to go see a doctor. The early prediction of diseases will become a cinch with this technique. 

5. Sensors for Detecting Pollutants: Sensing technologies will pinpoint areas which leak pollutants. Thus environmentalists will be having a field day in the future. Since most of the pollutants are invisible to the naked eye, these sensors will be put to good use. Methane and carbon dioxide remain the two major sources of pollution. Greenhouse gases on the whole wreak havoc on the planetary ecosystem.  

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

