Hackers Add Games to NES Classic

The immensely popular NES Classic Edition is one of the most difficult items to get in recent days, easily competing with Hatchimals as the gift of the holiday season. Now, the greatest hopes of those that have the game have been met: hackers have been able to get into the library to add new games, some of which are even homemade.

Hacking has been a part of the game since the release of the device, but this is the most promising one yet and it does work on the US version of the console.

The hack comes from a Russian retro gaming community called GBX. They put out a YouTube video that gives step by step instructions in Russian for how to do it. From there, the subreddit r/NESClassicMods picked it up and added the code to their devices to find it worked.

It isn't a simple process yet, so it does take some know-how with computers and coding. You have to boot the Linux-based NES into FEL mode, hacking the kernel, and injecting ROM files using a special tool. They are already working to make things easier, but do not try this method unless you know a lot about things like MD5 hashes and config files. One wrong click and you could have a serious problem on your hands - and getting a replacement won't be easy.

So far there have been a limited number of games that have been checked on the device, and there's no guarantee over which ones will work. The emulator software built into the NES Classic Edition might not work with all games because it wasn't intended to - some games will just be lucky matches.

Remember that a lot of the games that you find here will be pirated, and that is against the law.