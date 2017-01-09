 
 

Hackers Add Games To NES Classic

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 10:31am CST | by , Updated: Jan 9 2017, 11:32am CST, in News | Gaming

 

Hackers Add Games to NES Classic
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The immensely popular NES Classic Edition is one of the most difficult items to get in recent days, easily competing with Hatchimals as the gift of the holiday season. Now, the greatest hopes of those that have the game have been met: hackers have been able to get into the library to add new games, some of which are even homemade.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Hacking has been a part of the game since the release of the device, but this is the most promising one yet and it does work on the US version of the console.

The hack comes from a Russian retro gaming community called GBX. They put out a YouTube video that gives step by step instructions in Russian for how to do it. From there, the subreddit r/NESClassicMods picked it up and added the code to their devices to find it worked.

It isn't a simple process yet, so it does take some know-how with computers and coding. You have to boot the Linux-based NES into FEL mode, hacking the kernel, and injecting ROM files using a special tool. They are already working to make things easier, but do not try this method unless you know a lot about things like MD5 hashes and config files. One wrong click and you could have a serious problem on your hands - and getting a replacement won't be easy.

So far there have been a limited number of games that have been checked on the device, and there's no guarantee over which ones will work. The emulator software built into the NES Classic Edition might not work with all games because it wasn't intended to - some games will just be lucky matches.

Remember that a lot of the games that you find here will be pirated, and that is against the law.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

2 hours ago

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

4 days ago, 8:39am CST

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

5 days ago, 11:09am CST

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

5 days ago, 9:52am CST

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

31 minutes ago

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

32 minutes ago

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years

1 hour ago

Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

1 hour ago

The CW Renews 7 Shows - Including A Suprise

The CW Renews 7 Shows - Including A Suprise

2 hours ago

Small Grazers Can Prevent Algae From Overgrowing Caribbean Reefs

Small Grazers Can Prevent Algae From Overgrowing Caribbean Reefs

2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

2 hours ago

Great Barrier Reef Almost Destroyed 125000 Years Ago

Great Barrier Reef Almost Destroyed 125000 Years Ago

2 hours ago

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

2 hours ago

Spacewalking Astronauts Successfully Connects Three New Batteries to ISS

Spacewalking Astronauts Successfully Connects Three New Batteries to ISS

3 hours ago

Planet Nine: The Hunt for Mysterious Planet in Solar System

Planet Nine: The Hunt for Mysterious Planet in Solar System

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Gaming

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

2 hours ago

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

4 days ago, 8:39am CST

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

5 days ago, 11:09am CST

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

5 days ago, 9:52am CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

31 minutes ago

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

32 minutes ago

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years

1 hour ago

Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.