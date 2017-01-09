Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

The Golden Globe Awards set the pace on the awards season and also give the fashion lovers to look what their favorite actors and actresses are wearing this season. Decked out in the best of the best, the red carpet dazzled on Sunday evening as the best of the fashion industry was on display on the most beautiful people in Hollywood.

Viola Davis looked like a vision in a one shoulder, yellow floor length gown. She wore diamond earring and simple straight hairdo to complete her simplistic elegant look.

The Stallone siblings who were the presenters of the night all opted for different gowns in black for the red carpet accessorized with diamond jewelry.

Winner of the night, Tracee Ellis Ross wore a white and silver embellished figure hugging dress with matching heels. She had her hair slicked back into an elegant ponytail.

Emma Watson shone like a star in a pastel colored, flowing gown adorned with sparkling stars across the dress. She completed the look with an elegant diamond pendant.

Lily Collins turned heads in a Zuhair Murad powder pink net gown with multiple embellishments. She complimented the look with red lips and anup knot hairdo.

Reese Witherspoon also turned heads in a pale yellow dress with a thigh high slit paired with an elegant statement necklace.

Natalie Portman looked like an elegant princess in a full sleeved, floor length yellow dress with white embroidery on the hem completed with diamond earrings.

Amy Adams went for a dazzling look in a black embellished, floor length gown.

Blake Lively looked breath taking in a black velvet gown with a golden neckline, shoulder lines and pockets. The actress wore emerald encrusted bracelets in both hands and finished the look with an elegant hairstyle.

Ruth Negga looked eccentric in a silver metallic gown with zipper line.

Octavia Spencer changed directions with a blue suit.

Michelle Williams looked simple and elegant in a grey and black printed dress with a black choker.

Anna Kendrick looked amazing in a charcoal grey flowing gown.Sarah Paulson turned head in an embellished metallic silver, floor length gown.

Last year’s winner Brie Larson matched the red carpet with a red dress and red lips with an elegant hairdo.

Jessica Chastain wore a powder blue, off shoulder dress with delicate pink flowers.

Sarah Jessica Parker was a statement in motion in an elegant white gown and an elegant hairstyle.

Kerry Washington turned heads in a stylish Dolce and Gabbana net dress with embellished shoulders.

ABC star, Priyanka Chopra opted for a deep neck, gold embellished gown.

Angela Bassett wore an elegant rose pink gown.

Mandy Moore made a statement of her own in a midnight blue gown with a delicate cape that went to her feet and paired it with a sleek hairdo and beautiful earrings.

Kristen Bell looked regal in an embellished black, full sleeved gown and a dramatic hairdo.

Stranger Things’ Milly Bobby Brown looked cute in a silver embellished gown.

Regina King looked elegant in a silver gown.

Carrie Underwood looked refined in a ruffled, baby pink dress.

Drew Barrymore also opted for less ruffles in her white and silver gown.

Felicity Jones wore a flowing pink gown with black finishing.

Julia Louis Dreyfus looked elegant in a black and white one shoulder maxi gown.

Sophie Turner turned the heat with an abstract black and white dress. Thandie Newton also brought the spark with a white dress with a dazzling, metallic copper hemline.

Winona Ryder opted for elegance in a simple black gown while her co-star and fellow nominee Evan Rachel Wood opted for a black suit.

Gillian Anderson turned heads in a white flowing gown with a silver neckline. Gina Rodriguez also opted for a white gown with a deep neckline.

Goldie Hawn wore an off-shoulder black gown with an up knot hairdo.

Sofia Vergara looked flawless in a nude, metallic dress and a slick back hairdo.

Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a powder mauve, flowing gown.

Nicole Kidman wore a golden net dress.

Kristen Wiig opted for a white net, high necked gown.

Maisie Williams looked a sight in a yellow dress with a terrain.

Jeremy Renner looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket with a matching shirt and black pants.

Sterling K. Brown looked handsome in a blue grey suit with black neckline.

The boys of Stranger Things were the cutest on the red carpet for the second year in handsome tuxedos. Coster-Waldau wore a three piece black suit.

Ryan Seacrest finally decided to go without a bow tie in a simple black suit.

Joel Edgerton looked regal in a waist coat and a double breasted jacket.

Michael Shannon looked tame in a white bow tux.

Aaron Taylor Johnson looked smooth in a handsome velvet jacket tux.

Justin Hartley looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Justin Timberlake opted for a charcoal colored tuxedo while his co-star Milo Ventimiglia wore a dark blue tuxedo.

Tom Ford went classic with a black tuxedo.

Ryan Reynolds went for a simple suit while Casey Affleck went for double breasted tuxedo and a gruff beard.

Dev Patel opted for the simple black tuxedo for the event.

Eddie Redmayne looked handsome in a black tuxedo as did Chris Hemsworth.

Jeffery Dean Morgan went all black with a black suit and black shirt.

Jeffery Tambor opted for a black suit while John Travolta wore a black classic tuxedo as did Kurt Russell.

Ryan Gosling went for a white tuxedo for the red carpet.

Cuba Gooding Jr. experiment with a tweed jacket which passed with flying colors.

Rami Malek looked dapper in a blue tuxedo.

Tom Hiddleston went for the classic black tuxedo.

Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal went for handsome black suits.