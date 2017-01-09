Hubble Captures Mysterious Shadow on TW Hydrae Disk

Moons shadow create solar eclipse, more than 1000 planets also create shadow when they pass before their parent star.Astronomers recently detected a large shadow around the young star, and it existed around a disk made of gas and dust.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The astronomers explained that the bird’s eye view of the disk resembles a clock with hands around, but the shadow need 16 years for one rotation. Hubble is 18 years experienced in star TW Hydrae observation, that helped astronomers take its time laps video.

Astronomers found that the planet in the disk is involved in a task of lifting the material near star wrapping up the disks inner surface, and this phenomenon happens due to gravity.

So, the inner surface of disk is creating shadow on its outer surface. TW Hydrae is 192 light-years away, and its 8 million years old, according to Phys.org.

It’s not easy to locate the planets,especially around faint stars, but the stellar system betrays its presence. It’s not the planet that casts shadow; instead the disk is casting the shadow.

The phenomenon is very strange, but it can help astronomers understand the shadow in TW Hydrae that located 192 years light away named Female Water Snake. The star’s age is 8 million years, and it’s lighter than the sun, stated the

team of astronomers led by John Debes of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

The phenomenon was revealed by NASAs Hubble space telescope. Debes said that it seems the shadow often happens in the stellar systems. Debes gave a presentation of the research results on Jan 7 Jan. 7 at the winter meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Grapevine, Texas.

Six images were selected by Debes team, and they used STIS and Hubble’s infra-red camera and NICMOS multi object spectrometer to capture the images.

The team reached to a conclusion that the disk was making the shadow and its closeness to the star is not visible through the telescope. Only inner disk can create the shadow due to wrapping up process through the gravitational force, said Debes.