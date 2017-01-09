 
 

Is Hillary Clinton Running For Mayor Of NYC?

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 2:48pm CST | by , in Rumors | Latest Political News

 

Is Hillary Clinton Running for Mayor of NYC?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Sometimes rumors pop up on the internet and you aren't really sure where they came from. On Friday, you have may have spotted #HillaryForMayor trending on Twitter for some time. The hashtag stems from a New York Daily News report that Hillary Clinton is considering a run for New York City mayor in 2017. 

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

To many, it seems outlandish given the fact that Hillary hasn't ever worked in a local government position. Still, it hasn't stopped many more conservative news sites from stoking the flames and bringing it out. Still, it would be an interesting twist in her iconic political career - she lost the presidency, but she could actually end up being Donald Trump's mayor.

Don't put too much faith in these reports, however. The rumor actually started on a conservative media (re: fake news) site called Newsmax - the same place where the rumor's about President Obama's birthplace started. They also have many articles pointing to global warming being a "scam." In fact, the point seems to be to think of Secretary Clinton as a power-hungry careerist who will stop at nothing to hold some power.

Even more importantly, this all stems from one source.

Nevertheless, for those who are still hopeful that Hillary Clinton's political career isn't over, there is at least a chance that someone could convince her to do this. Until then, she will likely just continue a college speaking tour.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

14 hours ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

4 days ago, 2:40am CST

Donald Trump Will Keep His Twitter Account

Donald Trump Will Keep His Twitter Account

1 week ago, 3:01pm CST

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Dec 22 2016, 9:32pm CST

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

1 hour ago

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

4 hours ago

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

4 hours ago

Hubble Captures Mysterious Shadow on TW Hydrae Disk

Hubble Captures Mysterious Shadow on TW Hydrae Disk

4 hours ago

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

4 hours ago

Hackers Add Games to NES Classic

Hackers Add Games to NES Classic

5 hours ago

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years

IBM Predicts 5 Technologies That Will Change the World in Next 5 Years

5 hours ago

Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

6 hours ago

The CW Renews 7 Shows - Including A Suprise

The CW Renews 7 Shows - Including A Suprise

6 hours ago

Small Grazers Can Prevent Algae From Overgrowing Caribbean Reefs

Small Grazers Can Prevent Algae From Overgrowing Caribbean Reefs

6 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Political News

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

Two Samsung Executives Questioned over South Korean Influence-peddling Scandal

14 hours ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

4 days ago, 2:40am CST

Donald Trump Will Keep His Twitter Account

Donald Trump Will Keep His Twitter Account

1 week ago, 3:01pm CST

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Dec 22 2016, 9:32pm CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

1 hour ago

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo NES Classic is Still Very Hard

Updates on Finding a Nintendo NES Classic

4 hours ago

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.