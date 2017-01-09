Is Hillary Clinton Running for Mayor of NYC?

Sometimes rumors pop up on the internet and you aren't really sure where they came from. On Friday, you have may have spotted #HillaryForMayor trending on Twitter for some time. The hashtag stems from a New York Daily News report that Hillary Clinton is considering a run for New York City mayor in 2017.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

To many, it seems outlandish given the fact that Hillary hasn't ever worked in a local government position. Still, it hasn't stopped many more conservative news sites from stoking the flames and bringing it out. Still, it would be an interesting twist in her iconic political career - she lost the presidency, but she could actually end up being Donald Trump's mayor.

Don't put too much faith in these reports, however. The rumor actually started on a conservative media (re: fake news) site called Newsmax - the same place where the rumor's about President Obama's birthplace started. They also have many articles pointing to global warming being a "scam." In fact, the point seems to be to think of Secretary Clinton as a power-hungry careerist who will stop at nothing to hold some power.

Even more importantly, this all stems from one source.

Nevertheless, for those who are still hopeful that Hillary Clinton's political career isn't over, there is at least a chance that someone could convince her to do this. Until then, she will likely just continue a college speaking tour.