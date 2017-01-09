 
 

Hate The Dentist? This New Drug May Help

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 3:49pm CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

There is a new method of renewing stem cells in tooth pulp using an Alzheimer's drug that could reduce the number of trips you take to the dentist. The drug will help repair trauma or infection to the tooth that the body cannot cure by itself (such as large cavities).

Currently, dentists will use cements or fillings to treat larger cavities to fill in the holes. However, the normal mineral level of the tooth will never be repaired. Now thanks to a paper published in Scientific Reports, dentists from the Dental Institute at King's College London have proven a way to stimulate the stem cells so that new dentine can form. This will reduce the need for fillings.

The approach will help with people who have teeth that are more prone to cavities and help people keep their teeth instead of having to get teeth pulled. The method could also make going to the dentist more comfortable for people.

Interestingly enough, the team used Tideglusib, which has previously been used in clinical trials to treat neurological disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

Lead author of the study, Professor Paul Sharpe from King's College London said: "The simplicity of our approach makes it ideal as a clinical dental product for the natural treatment of large cavities, by providing both pulp protection and restoring dentine. "In addition, using a drug that has already been tested in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease provides a real opportunity to get this dental treatment quickly into clinics."

 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

