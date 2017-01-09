 
 

Who Will Be Behind The Wheel Of Carpool Karaoke?

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 4:19pm CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The truth has finally come out about CBS's Carpool Karaoke. The reason they didn't announce a host? EP Ben Winston revealed at TCA that: “We’re going to have 16 different hosts.” Thanks to a preview at the panel, we see that Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, John Legend, Billy Eichner will be among those behind the wheel.

Still, what does that mean for the original host from The Late Late Show?

James Corden says that “I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends. This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”

Executive Produce Eric R. Pankowski said, “It was a pretty quick decision. What James does is so special and singular. It was silly to make a full TV series, to try to replicate that or duplicate that. We fell in love with doing 16 specials. Each one was its own event.”

Winston, who is also an Executive Producer on The Late Late Show says: “On our show, it’s James with a massive-selling recording artist,” while the new series will follow interviews and pairings that are new and different each week. The need for a different series comes from movie stars who have requested to do the bit, but didn't 

while the new Apple series essentially follows two pairings; an interview series over a half-hour (and, as footage shows, the pairs actually get out of the car). Winston said they were getting requests from movie stars to do Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show, but that never sounded quite right, hence the idea for this Apple Music series.

In terms of pairings for the first few episodes, Corden will drive Will Smith around, while MacFarlane drives Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys will be in the passenger seat next to Legend.

“There’s something about the intimacy of a car,” said Winston.

