Hidden Figures Reaches #1 in First Weekend of Wide Release

The women behind the story of Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures refuse to sit down and let history pass over them, and they are echoing that sentiment as the film goes to the top of domestic box office.

“I have been told my entire career ‘Black women can’t open films domestically or internationally.’ Well anything is possible,” Taraji P. Henson, who brilliantly plays ace number cruncher Katherine Johnson in the film, wrote on Instagram Monday morning. “Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?!”

Janelle Monáe, who has a supporting role, also spoke on the film's success:

“THE FORCE WAS WITH US. It took over 50 years to tell the story of these 3 brilliant African American female protagonists. Without the research of @margotleeshetterly these women would still be hidden,” the six-time Grammy nominee said. “This weekend we only had 2,471 theaters, while Rogue One had 4,157 locations. We had snow storms that caused east coast region theaters to close, but #HIDDENFENCES (