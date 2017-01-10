WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech has only about 1,100 employees, yet the small company is advertising the fourth time in a row at the Big Game. A 30 second costs the company over $5 million, but it is worth it says WeatherTech.

David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech based in Bolingbrook, Illinois said last year to AdWeek: "We have witnessed a measured increase in WeatherTech brand recognition that has contributed to increased phone and Internet traffic helping us to another year of double-digit sales growth."

The WeatherTech Super Bowl 50 Ad titled "Resources" was an emotional ad making a point about the importance of "made in America." The commercial showed scenes of workers and ends with a scene of a WeatherTech worker coming home and getting greeted by his son.

WeatherTech is a brand of MacNeil Automotive, which was founded in 1989 by David MacNeil. WeatherTech makes custom vehicle floor mats that the company sells direct to consumers and to car makers. WeatherTech's marketing thrives on the principle of manufacturing in America.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is now also listing WeatherTech as a brand that will get a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.