2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

Ten story big space rock passed across earth this week on Monday. The event happened near US east coastal in the morning when people were busy for office or schools. The rock is an asteroid named 2017 AG13, was detected through a sky survey by university of Arizona.

Length of the asteroid is between 15 to 34 meters, and it passed across earth at 16 km per second. This NEO or near earth object was about half the distance as moon is from the earth.

In a live broadcast of the flyby at 7:47 a.m. ET on January 9, Slooh and Eric Feldman the survey team member said that the object moved fast and very close to earth. Slooh also said that the asteroid did not only cross earth, but also crossed Venus.

Astronomers had a question in mind that what if the asteroid entered earth?

Scientists said that, if it hit our planet at 45 degrees a heavy blast would have happened releasing 700 kilo tones of energy that is much stronger than the atom bomb of Hiroshima.

But, as the object was at some distance so it could not affect the earth. According to Purdue these types of events happen once in 150 years.

Slooh video also revealed that 2017 AG3 was similar to the asteroid that happened in 2013 in Russia, Chelyabinsk that caused a little damage to buildings.

Mark Skyes, director and CEO of the Planetary Science Institute told Business Insider in his email that, the event is interesting because it’s common in space.

As per NASAs Near Earth Object Program, they expect 38 more events to happen in January 2017.

Skyes proposed NEOCam, a space telescope to detect asteroids, but it can detect closer objects.

NASA has funded $450 million for NEOCam. But scientists are yet not sure how much they would be able to observe asteroids, or, NEO.