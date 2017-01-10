 
 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 Refresh Debuts In Detroit

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 5:18am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Fantastic looking AMG GLA45 packs 375 hp turbo four

Mercedes has used the North American International Auto Show in Detroit to debut its refreshed GLA series of cars and by far the most interesting model in that GLA lineup is the AMG GLA45 you see here. Under the redesigned hood lies a 2.0L turbo engine that makes 375 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque making it one of the most powerful cars in the segment.

Mercedes says that the powerful turbo four can push the car from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The engine uses guided direct gas injection for performance and economy. The GLA45 can be fitted with an optional AMG Performance Exhaust System and it features AMG Dynamic Select driving modes.

Power goes to the ground via an AMG Speedshift DCT 7-speed transmission with shorter ratios in some gears for improved acceleration. Inside the car the GLA45 gets a dash with red contrast topstitching and a new instrument cluster. The car can be fitted with an optional 360-degree camera.

On the outside of the car the AMG version gets sharpened front section with a more dynamic shaped front bumper and redesigned spoiler lip. The car also gets LED High Performance headlamps and special 20-inch light alloy wheels are available. All the power that turbo motor puts down goes to all four wheels via AMG performance 4Matic AWD. Pricing is unknown and availability is set in the US for this summer. The standard GLA models were also refreshed for the current year model.

