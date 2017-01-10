 
 

Scientists Are Spinning Spider Silk Without Spiders

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 5:33am CST | by , Updated: Jan 10 2017, 5:38am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders
Credit: Lena Holm, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
 

New method can produce threads similar to real spider silk

Scientists have spent decades trying to mimic spider silk but their efforts to spin silk without spiders often resulted in a product that was far from being the original.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Now, a team of Swedish researchers have found a way to replicate the unique properties of the spider silk thread. Researchers claim that the silk spun with new method appears more realistic than any other before and equals the toughness of the natural material. 

The silk threads spun by spiders are 30 times thinner than a human hair and stronger even than Kevlar – a synthetic material strong enough to stop bullet and knives and the possibility of mimicking this strong material always attracts researcher’s interest. 

The challenge that spiders face to produce this material is even more remarkable. When spinning, the spider secretes a protein solution through a narrow duct and converts it from a soluble form to solid fibers with increasing temperatures and changes in acidity. However, spiders themselves are notoriously difficult to farm and to produce large amount of silk. Therefore, large-scale productions have to rely on artificial spinning processes and silk protein.

Using this process, researchers have design an artificial spider silk that can be produced in large quantities in bacteria and also resembles the real spider silk for the first time. This has been done by using a simple but very efficient and biomimetic “spinning apparatus” which can replicate the pH changes that spiders use to make silk.

“This allowed us for the first time to spin artificial spider silk without using harsh chemicals," study co-author Jan Johansson of the Swedish University of Agriculture Sciences said.

Producing realistic spider silk was not possible before as most of the previous researches were focused on protein molecules instead of the procedure.

“This is the first successful example of biomimetic spider silk spinning,” said co-author Anna Rising. 

“We have designed a process that recapitulates many of the complex molecular mechanisms of native silk spinning. In the future, this may allow industrial production of artificial spider silk for biomaterial applications or for the manufacture of advanced textiles.”

 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

38 minutes ago

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

4 hours ago

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

17 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

17 hours ago, 11:41am CST

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

20 minutes ago

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

40 minutes ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

2 hours ago

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

3 hours ago

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

4 hours ago

Facebook Plans Showing Ads in Middle of Videos

Facebook Plans Showing Ads in Middle of Videos

4 hours ago

Legal System not Prepared to Deal with new Personal Technology: RAND Report

Legal System not Prepared to Deal with new Personal Technology: RAND Report

5 hours ago

Hidden Figures Reaches #1 in First Weekend of Wide Release

Hidden Figures Reaches #1 in First Weekend of Wide Release

12 hours ago, 4:40pm CST

Who Will Be Behind the Wheel of Carpool Karaoke?

Who Will Be Behind the Wheel of Carpool Karaoke?

13 hours ago, 4:19pm CST

Hate the Dentist? This New Drug May Help

Hate the Dentist? This New Drug May Help

13 hours ago, 3:49pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

38 minutes ago

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

4 hours ago

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

Milky Way’s Black Hole is Spewing out Massive Spitballs

17 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

Golden Globes 2017: Who Wore What

17 hours ago, 11:41am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

20 minutes ago

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

38 minutes ago

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

40 minutes ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.