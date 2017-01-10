Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple is looking for permission to conduct high-tech manufacturing operations at a facility located in Mesa, Arizona. A notice on Apple's plans was published on Monday by the US government. That notification was published on the Federal Register stating that Apple wanted permission from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to produce finished products in a special zone that exempts the firm from customs duty payments.

"Apple Inc has repurposed the site as a global data command center that will conduct high-tech manufacturing of finished data center cabinets for other data centers," according to the document. The document outlining Apple's plans was filed back in June of 2016 and only made public this week.

Interestingly Apple has been one of the American companies that President-elect Donald Trump had been targeting for producing products overseas that it sells in the US. This particular hardware isn't items that Apple will sell to other firms, it is for its own use internally.

The filing originally stated that Apple wanted a go-live timeline of September 2016. Servers that Apple uses in its massive data centers in Oregon and North Carolina are built and tested on-site right now according to a person claiming knowledge of Apple's operations. Apple wants instead to perform that part of its operations at the facility in Mesa. Currently the facility is used as a global command center for storage of iCloud backups and iTunes.

The filing posted Monday notes that production at the facility could include imported materials and components such as "server housing and enclosures" and "routers and network switches."

"On its domestic sales, Apple would be able to choose the duty rate during customs entry procedures that applies to finished server assembly cabinets (duty-free) for the foreign-status materials/components noted below and in the existing scope of authority," the notice continues.