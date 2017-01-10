 
 

Discovery Of Protein In Brain Linked To Pain Response Could Lead To New Treatments

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 6:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments
 

Team that discovered the protein says that it increases pain responses

Millions of people around the world suffer from chronic pain. Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts longer than six months. A group of medical researchers from South Korea have discovered a new protein that they say is related to controlling pain in the human body.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

This discovery could open the door to new treatments for chronic pain in the form of new medications. The team of researchers was led by Cheong Eun-ji of Yonsei University, the knockdown of the protein is called anoctamin-2 and in the human brain it increases pain responses according to the South Korean Ministry of Science.

The paper the team published on the protein says, "These results indicate that ANO2 contributes to reductions in spike generation in highly activated TC neurons and thereby restricts persistent information transmission."

"We hope that the research will eventually lead to the development of the method in controlling pain," Cheong said.

According to the ministry of Science, 2.2 million South Koreans suffer from chronic pain and so far the mechanisms being chronic pain haven't been fully discovered. The research conducted was funded by the ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning. The findings of the researches were published in the international journal called Nature Communications.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

9 minutes ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

23 minutes ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

29 minutes ago

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

40 minutes ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

44 minutes ago

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

1 hour ago

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

1 hour ago

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

Giant Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

2 hours ago

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

2 hours ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

3 hours ago

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

4 hours ago

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

5 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

5 hours ago

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

5 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

9 minutes ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

23 minutes ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

29 minutes ago

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

40 minutes ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

9 minutes ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

23 minutes ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

29 minutes ago

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.