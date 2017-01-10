Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

Millions of people around the world suffer from chronic pain. Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts longer than six months. A group of medical researchers from South Korea have discovered a new protein that they say is related to controlling pain in the human body.

This discovery could open the door to new treatments for chronic pain in the form of new medications. The team of researchers was led by Cheong Eun-ji of Yonsei University, the knockdown of the protein is called anoctamin-2 and in the human brain it increases pain responses according to the South Korean Ministry of Science.

The paper the team published on the protein says, "These results indicate that ANO2 contributes to reductions in spike generation in highly activated TC neurons and thereby restricts persistent information transmission."

"We hope that the research will eventually lead to the development of the method in controlling pain," Cheong said.

According to the ministry of Science, 2.2 million South Koreans suffer from chronic pain and so far the mechanisms being chronic pain haven't been fully discovered. The research conducted was funded by the ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning. The findings of the researches were published in the international journal called Nature Communications.