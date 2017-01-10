 
 

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 For PC Debuts

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 6:17am CST

 

New preview build brings updated features to Edge browser and more

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC has debuted. The new build is a big update according to Microsoft with lots of new stuff packed in. One of the new items is a cool update to the Microsoft Edge browser that helps people who are prone to opening lots of tabs to keep track of them all.

This is done with a new Tab preview bar (pictured) that allows you to look at what is in your tabs at a glance. That update allows you to open and view all your tabs, without having to leave the current page you are on. It's activated with a little chevron on the right side of the new tab button.

Edge also gets new button to improve flow management. A Jump List for Edge is also added letting a new window launch from the Taskbar icon. Updates were also made to help Edge not hang with slow or hung webpages. Edge also now blocks untrusted Flash content by default. Preview support for a new Payment Request API is integrated.

Start and shell improvements have been made in this build with Tile folders in Start menu. With this feature start tiles can be grouped into folders. All you have to do is drag and drop a tile onto another to start a folder. Windows Sharing has been updated with a redesigned experience that is more app-focused. A list of applications you can share to is within the sharing window.

Improved high-DPI support for desktop apps is integrated with Performance Monitor updated to be crisper looking on high-DPI computers. Window resizing has been smoothed along with desktop icon placement and scaling improvements. VPN enhancements make the process of VPNs can be accessed from a flyout rather than needing to open VPN settings. Cortana improvements are in the new update along with lot of other updated features and content. You can get the full update list at the Windows Blog.

