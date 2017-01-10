 
 

Average People Can Make A Difference On Climate Change

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 6:38am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change
Getty Images
  • The Average Man on the Street can make a Difference when it comes to Global Matters
 

A researcher says that the average man on the street can make a difference when it comes to global matters.

Donald Trump’s administration may not have the best of intentions for the environment or environmentalism for that matter. This goes without saying and is something about which all of America is aware.

The Paris Agreement may be left high and dry by his government in the future too. In such circumstances what is the average man to do.

Thomas Bateman, who is a management expert says that he might have the answer, according to Phys.org. He offers leadership techniques that are valuable in tackling such macrolevel issues as global warming. 

Batemen studied proactivity and how long term goals could be met by dividing them into small piecemeal objectives. Such goals may take a century to reach completion. Basically the supply of climate leaders must increase.

Climate change is much more than a filter down problem. When our very own leaders show laxity in handling climate change and even call it a hoax, initiative and managing on their own lies in the hands of the common people. 

The thing is to be on the lookout for problems you can solve. Then you also have to do what you can do instead of relying on big government to do the job for you.

Many times the first step is simply getting a dialogue going and raising basic awareness about the issue at hand. Everybody has a contribution to make no matter how small.

We need to cross boundaries and barriers. A mutually beneficial conversation has to be set on its tracks. Over time this theory will lead to practical results. 

Since some of our political leaders are not doing enough on this front, they cannot be trusted  and relied upon. Thus it is up to us to get the ball rolling.

Besides taking care in one’s private actions, one can also reach across the divide and influence others for the better. It is a mindset that needs to be changed.

It is not up to them alone. It is also up to us. Making change is monumentally difficult yet someone has to make a difference and at least try on his own.

By spreading awareness, people can see to it that they release less pollutants into the air. Also resources could be conserved and alternative means of energy could be used for our day to day tasks. This way challenges can be turned into opportunities. 

